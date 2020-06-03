Royal Warning: Kate Middleton Becoming Like Fierce Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton has always been known for her regal ways, following royal traditions every time. However, her recent move seems to be taking a different road. Isn't her mantra "never complain, never explain" when it came to the British press?

Kate Middleton May Be Breaking Royal Tradition

Kate Middleton, through her lawyers, has addressed the misleading narrative about her relationship with Meghan Markle.

On Monday, Tatler confirmed to Insider that they have received a legal letter from the Duchess of Cambridge. The legal action was taken in response to the story that the publication made about the Duchess of cambridge entitled, "Catherine The Great."

The lawyers raised complaints about the claims that Kate is "furious" about the additional royal duties as a result of Megxit.

"We can confirm we have received correspondence from lawyers acting for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and believe it has no merit," a Tatler spokesperson told Insider.

Tatler claimed to have interviewed sources who said they were close family friends of the Cambridges. These sources made claims about their knowledge of Kate's relationship with Meghan.

The piece published by Tatler and written by Anna Pasternak claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge is sick and tired of all the extra work she had to take on since Prince Harry and wife Meghan took a step back as senior members of the royal family.

Such legal action is rather unusual for the royal family. In fact, they have always been known for their passive mantra when it comes to dealing with the press.

Is this legal move made by Kate Middleton a form of breaking the royal tradition? Royal experts believe it could have great implications for the royal family's relationship with the press.

Is Kate Middleton following Meghan's footsteps? Will she have more problems with the British press, too?

Living Life With More Freedom

It was only at the beginning of this year when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex condemned the British tabloids for invading their privacy when they published the personal letters of Meghan to his father.

The royal couple filed legal complaints against the tabloids and promised to seek justice for what happened to them. In the same light, the couple also announced their refusal to engage with them in the future.

This move that Prince Harry and Meghan made only showed how far they are willing to go to break royal traditions, with the intent to speak out more.

As they begin their new life in Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan have tried to keep their engagements to a minimum. With the ongoing crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the royal couple has remained calm and quiet despite attempts of the paparazzi to invade their privacy.

Will this time be any different for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Hopefully, the big move they made from London to Canada to the US would help them achieve the life they've always wanted -- one with more freedom and a little bit less press.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles