[WATCH] Meghan Markle Gets Emotional, Reveals HEARTBREAKING Experience With Racism

With the worldwide mass protests after the brutal death of George Floyd, the entertainment industry has united to make a stand to fight racial oppression and humanitarian abuse.

With the situation, an old video of Meghan Markle candidly discussing her experience on racial discrimination reseurfaced online.

Meghan Markle Shares Her Experience On Racial Discrimination

In 2012, the former "Suits" star participated in the campaign "Characters Unite: I Won't Stand For" where she reflected on her struggles for being "different" in the eyes of others.

"My name is Meghan Markle and I'm here because I think it's a really important campaign to be a part of," she began her speech. "For me, I think it hits a really personal note. I'm biracial. Most people can't tell what I'm mixed with and so, much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall."

The 38-year-old Duchess grew up in Los Angeles with her mother, Doria Ragland, who is an African-American. Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, is of Dutch-Irish descent.

In the video, she continued to share her experience in her early years being a target of offensive jokes and names because of her color. She also recalled a time when her mother was a subject of a racial slur after somone called her the N-word.

Although Meghan and Prince Harry have not formally given their thoughts following the George Floyd news, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust has spoken out and shared a powerful message on Twitter to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders, we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward," the statement read before concluding the message with a compelling statement that says: "Silence is not an option. #BlackLivesMatter."

The 94-year-old monarch serves as the patron of the Commonwealth Trust, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the president and vice president of the organization.

Meghan Markle Targeted By British Media Over Racism

Apart from the ongoing issue, Duchess Meghan has also been the subject of racism by British media over the past couple of years since she joined the royal family.

Prince Harry has pointed out the cruel treatment of the press with "racial undertones" written about the former actress. He also pointed out that her wife had received a "wave of abuse and harassment."

It was also previously mentioned that this prompted the couple to step down as senior members of the royal family and live independently outside the firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, together with their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison, have been living in the U.S. for quite some time now. They are reportedly staying in a Beverly Hills mansion owned by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry.

