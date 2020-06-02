Queen Elizabeth II Takes Stand Amid US Protests -- 'Silence Is Not An Option!'

The resentment over the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police officers has reached global sympathy and caused huge protests not only in the U.S.A but also in Canada, Germany and Great Britain.

Over the weekend, the Whitehall in Central London was filled with hundreds of protesters as they dodge lockdown restrictions on mass gathering and social distancing as they support America's movement against racism and humanitarian issues.

The Queen, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Stance

In the latest royal family news, Queen Elizabeth II's Commonwealth Trust -- a charity that connects young leaders -- also took a bold stand and spoke out amid worldwide demonstrations concerning the death of Floyd.

Her Majesty serves as the patron of the said organization while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considered as its president and vice-president.

In a statement through Twitter, the charity shared a powerful message as they show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders, we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward."

The group concluded the post with a moving statement that said: "Silence is not an option. #BlackLivesMatter."

It was followed by a photo that contains Martin Luther King Jr's quote that reads: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

Founded in 2013, the international human rights movement "Black Lives Matter" focuses on campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards the black community.

"Speak Up And Speak Out!"

Following this, the Commonwealth Trust also issued another statement as they encourage individuals to educate themselves with the ongoing racial oppression and raise their voice to help create a brighter future for the community.

"We all have the power to effect positive change," the statement read. "It is time to speak up and speak out. Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Time to come together and build a better future as one."

With the empowering remark from the Queen's charity, this broke the silence of the royal family's stance on the death of the 46-year-old unarmed black man.

The Death of George Floyd

Known to his friend as "Big Floyd," the Houston, Texas native died as he begged for his life after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground and kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The footage of his arrest showed that Floyd was heard pleading "I can't breathe," but the authorities ignored it.

He was then taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance but was pronounced dead an hour later.

The 44-year-old former police officer was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

According to his court documents, in 2007, Floyd was charged with armed robbery in a "home invasion" and was sentenced to five years in prison after a plea deal in 2009.

Despite his previous records, the father-of-one is called a "gentle giant" who was trying to turn his life around after being released from prison and moving to Minneapolis.

