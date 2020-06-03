Meghan Markle Pain: Duchess 'Hurt' From Kate Middleton VERY COLD Treatment During UK Visit

When Meghan Markle was in the UK to complete her final round of royal engagement, it was reported that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton "barely said two words to her."

As of March 1, the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, officially stepped back from their senior roles.

"Meghan said on her last trip to England, Kate barely said two words to her, and it's absolutely preposterous for her to start playing the blame game."

To finalize their move, a source close to the former "Suits" star was reportedly left "disappointed" by the Duchess of Cambridge for not reaching out to her.

The source further claimed that had the roles been reversed, Meghan Markle reportedly said she would have gone out of her way to make Kate Middleton feel part of the family.

"She would have embraced their sisterhood."

Last week, British society magazine Tatler published a profile on Kate Middleton and headlined it, "Catherine the Great."

Almost immediately, she, Prince William and the royal family took an issue with the article, saying it's full of "inaccuracies and false representations," going as far as to send legal letters to the publication to remove the story from the internet.

In another Daily Mail report, what the royal family did has allegedly pissed off the Duchess of Sussex, pointing out the deluge of negative press was primarily what led to Meghan and Prince Harry quitting their royal life altogether.

"Meghan said Kensington Palace never once came to her defense when the media were shredding her," the source continued, "Now Kate gets a bit of negative press, and the Palace comes out in less than 24 hours to rebuke the claims made against her."

According to the 38-year-old mother of one, the Palace did nothing to interfere with her tabloid battle despite pleas from Prince Harry.

"This is really a slap in the face for Harry because he repeatedly asked for an updated, revised media policy or at least a conversation about his concerns."

The unnamed source further said, "All fell on deaf ears, and then Kate comes along, snaps her fingers, and gets an outpouring of support."

The controversial Tatler article made Kensington Palace send legal notices to them to take the story down.

It talked about how being a mother was difficult for Kate Middleton, and that she was said to be feeling overworked and tired as she took on more responsibility after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down.

Tatler's source said that the mother of three is angry at the more massive workload and is feeling trapped and exhausted.

Kensington Palace was quick to call out the quote saying, "There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton."

The Daily Mail's source said, however, that Meghan says it's just so telling how Kensington Palace was there to save Kate but did not do anything to save her.

"She explained this was one of the main reasons why she and Harry said their goodbyes to royal life. the lack of support and complete disregard for the pain and anguish Meghan suffered while being crucified by the media."

