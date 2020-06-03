'Desperate' Kylie Jenner: Moguh Bought Her Millions of Instagram Followers? [RUMOR]

Right now, Kylie Jenner has over 179 million Instagram followers.

Last year, the Kylie Cosmetics founder only had 137.9 million followers, which means that over the past six months, she has gained over 41.1 million followers alone.

But how did she do it?

The 22-year-old has been the subject of numerous reports after business and finance magazine Forbes accused her of faking her billionaire status.

In addition to that, many believe that Kylie Jenner has also purchased bots and fake accounts to increase the number of her Instagram followers.

Mirror UK said that several social media users have seen most of Kylie Jenner's followers appear to have fake usernames and accounts.

They think that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star purchased Instagram followers to seem like her follower count increased.

Though the British publication said it is difficult to tell if the theories of fans are correct, it didn't stop a ton of social media users calling out the youngest Kardashian Jenner sister.

"No one's buying! No one's watching! No one's following except for the fake non-user accounts you buy! 100M followers MY A**!" one Twitter user fumed.

Another person typed, "Her followers are fake as her money."

"The Kardashians should stop buying so many fake followers the trust that they look super ridiculous at this point; their publications do not match LMAO A few likes for the large number of 'followers' they have."

Kylie Jenner is the fifth most followed person on Instagram, just behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, and Selena Gomez.

The football player has 222 million followers on Instagram, while the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker has 189 million.

Selena Gomez has 179 million, while the former wrestler has 185 million.

Kylie's older sister Kim Kardashian has 173 million followers on Instagram and as per Radar Online, she purchased fake followers of her own to compete with her younger sister.

According to several reports in 2019, Kylie Jenner is paid around $1.2 million for a single post on Instagram.

This made her the highest-paid Instagram influencer of last year, as per Hopper HQ.

At that time of their research, the Kylie Skin mogul has 141 million followers.

Next to Kylie is Ariana Grande, who is reportedly being paid almost a million dollars per post at $990,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though he is the most followed, his sponsored posts cost around $970,000. His brand endorsements are focused on sports brand.

Unlike other celebrities who mention the brand and don't write a caption, the football player bothers to write a caption.

Kim Kardashian West is next to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly making $910,000 per featured advertisement on her Instagram page.

On the fifth spot is Selena Gomez, who is getting $880,000 per post. She is often seen endorsing fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brands.

As of 2019, here are the top 15 highest-paid Instagram influencers, according to Influencer Marketing Hub.

6. Dwayne Johnson - $880,000 per post

7. Beyonce Knowles - $780,000 per post

8. Taylor Swift - $740,000 per post

9. Neymar da Silva - $720,000 per post

10. Justin Bieber - $720,000 per post

11. Nicki Minaj - $650,000 per post

12. Lionel Messi - $640,000 per post

13. Kendall Jenner - $610,000 per post

14. Khloe Kardashian - $590,000 per post

15. Kevin Hart - $480,000 per post

