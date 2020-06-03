Kate Middleton Too Sensitive? Tatler Fires Back Over Controversial Article

After the society bible Tatler fell out of royal favor, the publication clapped back at Prince William and Kate Middleton's lawsuit.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace made a bold move and filed a complaint against the lifestyle and fashion magazine following it's the latest cover story titled "Catherine the Great." According to the Palace, the report "contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations."

Tatler Claims Lawsuit Has "No Merit"

However, Tatler has dismissed the legal action, claiming that it is invalid. In a statement obtained by Evening Standard, Tatler confirmed that it has communicated with the royal couple's lawyers and concluded that the lawsuit has "no merit."

"We can confirm we have received correspondence from lawyers acting for the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge and believe it has no merit," the statement read.

The magazine also released a statement saying that it stands behind Anna Pasternak's story and its sources. It also noted that Kensington Palace has been made aware that the publication will run a story about the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton "Furious" Over Megxit

For its July/August cover story, Tatler cited that the 38-year-old royal mom was "furious" after feeling "exhausted and trapped" by the increased workload following the exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and moved to Los Angeles to live a private and independent life.

In addition to the controversial story, it also highlighted the mother of three's physique, calling her "perilously thin." She was even compared to the late Princess Diana, who confessed that she suffered from a "potentially life-threatening eating disorder" called bulimia.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton's Alleged Row During 2018 Royal Wedding

To add more fuel to the fire, Tatler also recalled the "tights" situation that caused the "row" between the two Duchesses during Meghan's royal wedding in 2018.

"Then there was an incident at the wedding rehearsal," an anonymous friend told the posh magazine. "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to."

The young bridesmaids include Princess Charlotte (Kate's daughter), Zalie Warren and Florence van Cutsem (Prince Harry's goddaughters), as well as Remi and Rylan Litt and Ivy Mulroney (Meghan's goddaughters).

Following the release of the article, a source told the Daily Mail that the story was "full of lies" and a total distortion of Duchess Kate's reputation.

"That is such an extremely cruel and wounding barb. It's disgusting. It's sexist and woman-shaming at its very worst. The piece is full of lies. There is no truth to their claim that the Duchess feels overwhelmed with work, nor that the Duke is obsessed with Carole Middleton. It's preposterous and downright wrong."

