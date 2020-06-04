Kylie Jenner's TRUE Feelings About Drake Calling Her A 'Side Piece' -- REVEALED!

Amid the controversial report surrounding her billionaire status and the outrage of mass protests following the death of George Floyd, Kylie Jenner appears to be unbothered by Drake's alleged remarks towards her.

As cited by Us Weekly, the 22-year-old doesn't mind being labeled as a "side piece" by the Canadian rapper.

"Kylie was not upset about Drake referring to her as a 'side piece' in his new song and she really doesn't care," a source told the entertainment outlet.

Kylie Jenner "No Hard Feelings" About Side Piece Label

In the previous Kylie Jenner news, it was reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder already knew about the song so she wasn't hurt at all by what others deem as a disrespectful label.

"She knew it was old. Her and Drake are still very good friends and she just laughed it off," an insider informed E! News.

In addition, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star "appreciated" the fact that Drake immediately set the record straight to address the situation.

Last month, the Canadian crooner made headlines after his unreleased song was leaked during an Instagram live video with Night Owl Sound.

"Yeah, I'm a hater to society / Real s-t, Kylie Jenner that's a side piece," Drake rapped in the song. "Yeah, I got 20 motherf-kin' Kylies."

The "One Dance" hitmaker also referenced Victoria's Secret supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kylie's elder sister, Kendall Jenner, in the same song.

Drake Apologized For Disrespecting Kylie

Following this, the 33-year old rapper and producer released a statement explaining that it was an old track. He also apologized for "disrespecting" the reality star.

"A song that Mark ran last night on Night Owl sound live set shouldn't have been played. It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue. Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to stay that to start off the day," Drake explained.

Do Kylie And Drake Have A Past?

Drake and the "KUWTK" star was romantically linked in 2019 when the two were spotted acting sweet during the "Tootsie Slide" singer's mobster-themed birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

The beauty mogul was spotted having a good time and flirting with the Canadian artist throughout his celebration.

A source told Us Weekly that the attraction between the two was obvious since it seemed that they are "enjoying each other's company. Kylie was also seen laughing and in a great mood to be around the "Controlla" hitmaker.

Although Drake had a long feud with Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West, reports mentioned that he was close with Jenner's family and even invited their momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Cory Gamble during his birthday.

Despite the speculations about their relationship, Kylie and the Grammy Award winner's connection is "strictly platonic."

The Kylie Skin owner -- who just moved into her new mansion in Los Angeles -- is spending her time with 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

