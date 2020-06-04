Prince Philip Celebrating 99th Birthday With Queen Elizabeth II By Doing THIS!

At the onset of the COVID-19 lockdown in the U.K., Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip moved together to isolate at their royal residence in Windsor Castle located at the English county of Berkshire.

For the past couple of months, the royals have been adapting to the situation and carrying out engagements remotely.

How Will Prince Philip Celebrate His 99th Birthday?

Now, as Prince Philip marks his 99th birthday on June 10, royal sources have confirmed that he is set to have a low-key lunch with Queen Elizabeth II. He also had no plans to have a grand celebration even prior to the global health crisis.

Moreover, the royal is also "characteristically taciturn" about his upcoming milestone and has chosen not to make a fuss about the occasion.

Although the coronavirus-related restrictions are still being observed at Windsor, it is expected that the Duke of Edinburgh's family and grandchildren will greet him through phone calls or via Zoom.

Prince Charles, who is his eldest son and heir to the throne, is in Scotland with Duchess Camilla. Meanwhile, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, alongside their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are thousands of miles away from The Firm as they are currently living in a Beverly Hills mansion with their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

Prince Philip Enjoys Supporting Queen Elizabeth II

In more royal family news, Daily Mail cited that the soon to be 99-year-old royal has always had a "no fuss, no bother" attitude. Additionally, despite his retirement, he still enjoys his "supporting" role from Her Majesty.

"He still enjoys the greatest role of all, supporting the Queen. As for a party to celebrate turning 99? Goodness me, no! He never wants a fuss, ever!" Prince Philip's cousin and childhood friend Lady Myra Butter told the outlet

After his retirement from royal duties in 2017, the Duke has been spending most of his time at Wood Farm in the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

The 95-year-old Lady Butter went on and described the royal as a "great leader" with an "incredibly active mind."

"He has such an incredibly active mind. And he's a great reader, so interested in things. He's got enormous knowledge and I am absolutely certain there must be a link between that and his long and healthy life. He's such an enigma, really," Lady Butter added.

Despite his age and health condition, the Duke of Edinburgh is keeping himself busy with arts and horses.

Last April, Prince Philip briefly came out of retirement as he joined other members of the royal family to deliver a message. The Duke and the whole royal family thanked health workers and frontliners while praising those who keep the essential services running.

"As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognize the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19," a part of Prince Philip's statement read.

