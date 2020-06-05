Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'Almost Back Together' As They Self-Isolate in One Home

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly not doing well this lockdown period, Kim's sister Kylie Jenner and her "beau" are said to be closer than ever after their split eight months ago.

According to reports, the parents of Stormi Webster are using the lockdown period to get to know each other once more, and they're not closing their doors in falling in love once again.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul is spending a lot of time together as they have been co-parenting in one home together to their two-year-old daughter.

During the last three months, the pair have been living in the $36.5 million mansion of Kylie Jenner, which is located in the Holmby Hills.

As Us Weekly reports, the lockdown has made them closer than ever, and a reconciliation is just right around the corner, with sources in the past saying they were working on getting back together.

"Travis is still hopeful that there's a chance that they'll reconcile. They stay in touch and hang out."

Kylie and Travis are said to be cooking dinner, watching movies, and playing with their daughter during the self-isolation period.

However, their source insisted that the two are "not back together at this time."

Travis Scott confirmed his breakup with Kylie Jenner eight months ago, saying, "I love Stormi's mommy, and I always will."

According to the rapper, the hardest part of a relationship "is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

Since their breakup, Kylie and Travis have remained on good terms and have dedicated to co-parenting Stormi.

In March, Kylie described his relationship with the "Astroworld" rapper, "We're best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated."

"I think about my parents in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott started dating in 2017, after her breakup with rapper Tyga.

Months after going public with her then new-boyfriend, she became pregnant with Stormi.

While Kylie Jenner didn't mention why they have decided to break up, a source told the publication that the two had "different objects" that would take some time for them to work on.

Before their split, Travis was said to be prepared to marry the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality star, but she was reportedly not ready for it.

Additionally, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was also allegedly ready to have more children, but the "Wake Up" rapper didn't want more.

Kylie Jenner Forbes Scandal

A week ago, Forbes wrote an exposé on Kylie Jenner saying that she forged her financial documents and tax returns to be a billionaire.

Kylie denied all of the claims by the magazine, saying it's full of "inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions."

Despite not being the youngest self-made billionaire anymore, the Kylie Skin creator still defied the billionaire scandal by topping Forbes' highest-paid celebrity list.

Kylie Jenner reportedly pulled in an estimated $590 million in the last 12 months, thanks to the sale of her company to Coty in 2019.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Guilty: Kylie Cosmetics CEO Quits Before Getting 'Dragged' by 'Billionaire Scam'?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles