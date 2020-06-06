The INSPIRING Truth Behind The Resignation Of Reddit Co-Founder -- REVEALED

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigned from the board of the company he helped establish as he makes his move to spark change.

What Did You Do?

On Friday, the executive chairman and co-founder of Reddit announced his official resignation. He said he is highly encouraging his colleagues to vote for a black candidate to take on his place.

Ohanian is married to the world-renowned tennis player Serena Williams, with whom he shares his 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia. He shared that a huge part of his decision was because of his daughter.

"I'm writing this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: 'What did you do?'" he wrote. "I have resigned as a member of the Reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I'm starting with a pledge of $1M to Colin Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp."

Ohanian added that his decision, including the donation he made to the "Know Your Rights Camp," was inspired by the question "What did you do?"

"I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging," he wrote. "It is long overdue to do the right thing. I'm doing this for me, for my family, and for my country."

Ohanian went on to talk about how his resignation could be the best move he made as a leader.

"I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop," Serena Williams' husband added.

Ohanian and several other celebrities and influential people have expressed their support for the black community. In their own way, they are making a move to hopefully put an end to racism in the U.S.A and around the world.

Spreading Awareness Is The Key To Change

The tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers have sparked the ongoing protests across the U.S.

While the protests may serve as a wakeup call to put an end to systemic racism, education remains to be the key to bringing about real change.

The "Know Your Rights Camp" started by athlete Colin Kaepernick is an initiative to "raise awareness on higher education, self-empowerment, and [provide] instructions on how to properly interact with law enforcement in various scenarios."

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback emerged as a modern-day civil rights activist following the #TakeAKnee movement. He protested against racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling down during the singing of the national anthem in NFL games.

The movement became too controversial that it has led Kaepernick to opt-out of his contract. He has not played for the NFL since March 2017. Yet, he has found his calling in helping those who cannot defend themselves due to the lack of legal funding.

Colin stepped up to defend protesters who were out on the streets fighting against police brutality. In the wake of George Floyd's death, Kap also took it to social media to share what his team has been doing.

The athlete said that his team is working to file civil rights cases against the Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's death.

Apart from Ohanian's million-dollar pledge to Kaepernick's cause, Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, gave Kaepernick's fund a whopping $3 million.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles