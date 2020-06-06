LeBron James Furious! Lakers Star Angry After Buffalo Police INJURES Elderly Man

Named as the "World's Most Powerful Athlete," LeBron James is using his platform to fight racial oppression and humanitarian abuse amid the mass demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

With that, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently blasted Buffalo police officers after they were seen shoving a 75-year-old protester to the ground, causing him a serious head injury.

James took to Twitter to voice his resentment and disgust over the unjust treatment of the uniformed officers to the elderly man

And I heard they put out a statement that he supposedly tripped and fell down. Man What!!!!! Don’t make no damn sense people. Don’t matter what color your skin is if you’re not angry seeing this you’re part of the problem too! https://t.co/SLVXQ3xaNW — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 5, 2020

"And I heard they put out a statement that he supposedly tripped and fell down. Man What!!!!! Don't make no damn sense people. It doesn't matter what color your skin is if you're not angry seeing this you're part of the problem too!" LeBron wrote in anger.

In the video, the man -- who is identified as Martin Gugino -- can be seen approaching a team of law enforcers who were assigned during an anti-police-brutality demonstration.

Upon reaching Gugino, one officer pushed him with an outstretched arm as he hit his head on the pavement, causing him to bleed out of his ear while lying motionless on the ground.

Buffalo police was criticized over its initial statement saying that the 75-year-old man "tripped and fell" during "a skirmish involving protesters."

Twitter Backs Up LeBron James

Following the basketball star's post, netizens shared the same stance over police brutality as they watched the elderly man bleed to the ground.

"Shameful as hell!!! Charges need to be brought up on all the cops there that just stood there and watch and didn't render aid. Complicity is participation. That's why Chauvin's buddies are in jail," one user wrote.

Another fan acknowledged the four-time NBA MVP for getting involved and using his millions of social media followers to spread awareness regarding humanitarian abuse.

"Thank you for using your voice LeBron!" one fa wrote.

Meanwhile, Gugino -- who is a veteran activist -- is currently in a stable condition after sustaining laceration and possible concussion.

In the aftermath of the controversy, 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department resigned from the emergency response team. It was after the two officers who shoved the 75-year-old Gugino were suspended.

"Fifty-seven resigned in disgust because of the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders," Buffalo Police Benevolent Association president John Evans told WGRZ.

Moreover, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo praised Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown for his immediate action in suspending the said police officers. However, he advised that the "city should pursue firing" over that incident that he described as "fundamentally offensive and frightening."

"I would say I think the city should pursue firing. And I think the district attorney should look at the situation for possible criminal charges. And I think that should be done on an expeditious basis," Cuomo mentioned in a news conference.

For more than a week now, mass protests have been surging across the U.S. after the brutal death of Floyd, who died at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers.

Athletes and celebrities have been urging fans to support the Black Lives Matter movement, encouraging them to speak up against discrimination and violence.

James also vowed to make the world a better place for everybody and promised that he is not going to "shut up and dribble."

