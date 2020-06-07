BBC Calls UK Health Secretary 'Man Cock' In Hilarious Reporting Blunder

In a rather hilarious blunder, BBC accidentally called the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, as "man cock."

In a recent reporting about the anti-racism protests in the U.K., BBC cited Hancock begging people to stay in the U.K. due to legitimate concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. However, when citing the Health Secretary's name for the first time, the reported made the funny and obvious blunder.

Sure enough, reporting errors are not uncommon, especially with the live nature of such news delivery. However, it is still a moment to remember, considering the seriousness of the subject before the chuckling pronunciation was made.

On a more serious note though, the threat of COVID-19 is far from being resolved, so it's udnerstandable why authorities in the U.K. are warning people about participating in mass gatherings like a protest.

As of time of writing, there are already more than 285,000 COVID-19 cases recorded in the U.K. Out of those infected patients, more than 40,500 have already died.

For what it's wprth, the likes of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles also contracted the disease. Fortunately, the two prominent leaders of the nation were able to survive.

All over the world, there are at least 6,800,000 coronavirus cases, with the death toll at already 399,000.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles