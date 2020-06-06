Royal Threat: Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Family Receive MASSIVE Prince Andrew Warning

Prince Andrew remains a threat to the royal family, and one royal expert believes he should be involved with The Firm as little as possible, if not at all.

Controversial Year For Royal Family

At the beginning of this year, the royal family has been bombarded by controversies involving the senior members of The Firm. Reports even mentioned that the members of the monarchy had to "reinvent themselves" after facing an extremely difficult year.

To recall, the Queen's eldest son Prince Andrew resigned from his royal duties following his disastrous interview with BBC. The said interview tackled his connection and friendship with the deceased billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

A few months later, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to quit from their roles as senior royals in order to live a private and financially independent life.

Moreover, it doesn't help the royal family that they have to deal with the negative effects of the coronavirus crisis. Already undermanned with the departures of key royal members, it has undoubtedly been a tough first six months for Queen Elizabeth II and the monarchy.

Road To Recovery

Now, as they try to rebuild from all the controversies while carefully navigating amid the coronavirus pandemic, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warned that Her Majesty's favorite son Prince Andrew should be "seen as little as possible."

After Buckingham Palace announced the changes in Queen Elizabeth II's diary due to COVID-19, traditional ceremonies such as Trooping the Colour have been halted. However, instead of a grand celebration, multiple reports mentioned that a small military display is about to take place at Windsor Castle on June 13.

With that, Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express that the disgraced royal might be kept out of the public eye.

"Had the Trooping gone ahead on Horse Guards, as it has in every year except 1955 when it was canceled due to a rail strike, Prince Andrew, who has stepped down from royal duties would not have attended.

Fitzwilliams also pointed out that his appearance and involvement with Epstein might become an embarrassment to the family's image.

"As the country gradually returns to a form of normality, Andrew should be seen as little as possible. If not, he will, at least whilst so many questions regarding his friendship with Epstein remain unanswered, be the focus of attention when he appears and he will continue to be a serious embarrassment for the royal family," the expert shared.

In November 2019, the 60-year-old Duke appeared in BBC Newsnight with host Emily Maitlis as he addressed his association with the American financier and sex offender.

"I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure," the Duke of York mentioned.

This also led Prince Andrew to withdraw from his public life until the "foreseeable future."

In addition, the royal commentator mentioned how the Queen was able to manage to revive the representation of the royal family and emerge as a "symbol of unity" amid the pandemic.

"The monarchy had a tough year until relatively recently. During the pandemic, it has become a symbol of national unity which is its main function in a crisis," Fitzwilliams pointed out.

