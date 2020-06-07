The TRUTH Why Billie Eilish Wears Baggy Clothes -- REVEALED!

Billie Eilish is famous not just for her unique music and incredible singing voice, but also for her distinctive style. Instead of jumping off the trend, she is the one who sets the trend. Eilish doesn't care how people would react to her slime green hair, long sharp nails and baggy clothes.

But in a recent interview, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker got brutally honest with her personal body image issues and revealed the real reason behind her sartorial choice, which has now become her signature look.

The Dark Truth Behind Behind Billie's Baggy Clothes

Speaking to British GQ, the 18-year-old singer got candid discussing why she is used to wearing oversized hoodies and loose clothing despite having a perfectly imperfect body.

According to Billie, her signature look is rooted in her fashion insecurities and body issues, which she kept by herself throughout the years. The Grammy award-winning performer revealed that she was homeschooled through her childhood, so to feel normal like the rich kids who went to regular schools, Billie would sometimes force herself to shop for trendy clothes and dress like the "normal kids."

Nonetheless, this routine didn't last as she found it hard to manage and never felt comfortable looking like other people.

Although Billie's decision to break the fashion norm felt liberating for the singer, she revealed that under those baggy clothes is a young lady having some serious body image issues brought by her previous romantic relationships.

"Here's a bomb for you: I have never felt desired," Billie revealed.

"My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it's a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody."

The "Ocean Eyes" singer added that she wears her clothes the way she dresses right now because she doesn't want people judging her body and thinking that most people do not see her as a woman.

"But that doesn't mean that I won't wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before," Billie continued.

"Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman."

"Not My Responsibility"

Billie's brutally honest interview came after she officially released her body positivity short film called "Not My Responsibility" last month.

The three-minute video posted on her official YouTube channel is a production she made by herself. The clip was first seen during her "Where Do We Go?" world tour in Miami in March 2020.

The intentionally provocative and uncomfortable video is Billie's way of sending a strong message to body shamers who keep criticizing her body. The viral video shows the young singer stripping her signature baggy clothes until she was only wearing a bra.

Billie explained that the tour video aims to show what is underneath her body that people don't get to see because of her choice not to do so. It's a sweet clap back to body shamers saying that she will show it when she wants to.

