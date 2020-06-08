Emily Ratajkowski: Emrata's 5 SEXIEST Bikini Photos On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has been gifting her 26.5 million followers on Instagram with regular pictures of her in her sexiest bikini. The model-turned-designer leaves her fans in awe of her incredible figure, not to mention her amazing set of abs.

Emrata, as she's fondly called by the press, has inspired everyone with how her career as a model began. Now, as she celebrates her birthday, we compiled five of Emily's sexiest bikini photos on Instagram -- each one with its own story to tell.

Closer To Nature

This has been a momentous year for Emily, not only for her modeling career but also for her personal life. Earlier this 2020, the model married her film producer boyfriend Sebastian Bear-McClard in a secret ceremony at the New York Town Hall. it left everyone surprised but happy that Emily has found her true love.

The photo below was taken during the couple's recent adventure into the outdoors. She looked amazingly stunning in her rusty red string bikini with her baseball cap completing her sporty look. It has garnered more than 1 million likes and has received numerous comments on how amazing she looked.

Her Own Model!

A few months before she turns a year older, this brunette beauty launched her very own line of swimwear. She called it "Inamorata."

Below is one of her Instagram posts that featured one of her swimwear designs. This Inamorata design is a rashguard-like a crop top with a matching string bikini. It comes in a blend of brown and mocha design that's perfect for a quick dip in the hot weather.

Soon after, she launched the Mesh Collection of Inamorata. Emily posted a photo of herself wearing a hot pink and orange string bikini that comes with a matching mesh cloth cover. It's one hot piece perfect for every woman!

Keeping Busy While In Quarantine

From her apartment in sunny Los Angeles, Emily Ratajkowski opens up about how quarantine has made her modify her daily routine. In her interview with WSJ magazine for their June/July print issue, Emrata opened up about how her fast-paced life had slowed down since the lockdown began.

The model and designer detailed how reading books has kept her busy and how it has inspired her to write her own collection of essays. She also revealed that her source of comfort at this time is her dog -- which could clearly be seen with her sizzling post with her trusty friend.

In the caption of her photo, she wrote, "Bella," the name of her dog. This image of her is much like all the rest. It got more than 1.7 million likes and a number of comments highlighting Emily's beautiful body.

Loving The Married Life

Here's another photo of Emily in one of her designs for "Inamorata." This time, she was wearing matching outfits with her husband, Sebastian.

In the caption, she wrote, "Matchy-matchy. Finally @inamoratawoman for you AND yours! Shop our shirts and (swimmable) shorts LIVE NOW (I'm wearing an L in the longboard and Sebo an L in the shortboard here).

Emily Ratajkowski has indeed proven herself in terms of modeling, acting, and fashion designing. She may be known for those gorgeous abs and her summer hot body, but she's definitely trying to offer more.

As she celebrated her 27th birthday, everyone could not wait what else she will unveil in the years to come.

