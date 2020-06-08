Amber Heard A FAKE? 'Aquaman' Actress Slammed For Insincere 'Black Lives Matter' Post

Amber Heard tried to sympathize with protesters fighting against police brutality. However, she ended up getting slammed for pretending to care when she, herself, is reportedly abusive as well.

Even though Heard is still in the fiery pit of domestic abuse accusations, she set it aside and expressed her solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement thart wants to change the current system.

On June 5, the 34-year-old "Aquaman" actress shared a photo of her wearing a mask while standing beside an armed police officer.

"Standing in solidarity with those intent on changing a terribly flawed and broken system and for those who are demanding justice in support of countless black and brown lives lost to it," Heard wrote to take a stance.

She also pledged that she stands with everyone participating in the movement, which has now received an international level of support from different countries.

It was the first post Heard ever shared following the death of African American man George Floyd.

Floyd died recently after a Minnesota police officer kneeled on his neck for exactly eight minutes and 46 seconds before his nose bled and lost his breath. He got included on the list of countless others who died due to police brutality, and his passing put the spotlight on the "Black Lives Matter" movement across the globe.

Despite showing that she is with the people in this battle, Heard received massive backlash for using the words "broken" and "flawed," especially since she still has a defamation battle with her ex-husband, Depp.

"She's a racist! How dare she! When they were closing the borders awhile ago, she made a racist tweet for people to make sure they got their housekeeping and nannies home safe! Make sure you give them rides home. What a b-tch! So fake!" one netizen wrote.

Another one called her a "hypocrite" and "serial violent domestic abuser" before exclaiming, "She has abused and frustrated the justice system to her own advantage to get out of her many criminal troubles and now she pretends to want to fight it."

The Latest In Her Legal Battle

Currently, both Heard and Depp are out to attend the trial personally, but the actress' witness and makeup artist Melanie Inglessis is scheduled to give a live remote testimony on July 7, 2020 about her 2019 declaration.

However, on May 16, she filed a motion in the California federal court asking Magistrate Judge Patrick J. Walsh to reverse his order that requires her to give a live testimony via video conference.

"This case, and the related U.S. case, are high-profile matters involving international celebrities and are receiving intense media scrutiny," her legal adviser, Attorney Anya Goldstein, penned. "Ms. Inglessis genuinely fears for her safety as it is. If she is forced to testify for NGN, and, by extension, for its controversial tabloid, The Sun, the threats and harassment she faces will undoubtedly escalate."

Meanwhile, News Group still wants to get her testimony between July 17 to 28 in Beverly Hills "even if stay-at-home orders remain in effect."

