Johnny Depp To Be FIRED From 'Fantastic Beasts 3'? The TRUTH

There have been reports that Johnny Depp lost his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise due to his ongoing legal battle against Amber Heard.

When Depp's marriage life with Heard started to get ugly, the actress penned an op-ed article in The Washington Post that made the actor lose his most-prized role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the award-winning film franchise "Pirates of the Caribbean."

Though the "Aquaman" star did not mention his name in the said op-ed, the actor suffered financial losses right after he was dragged into the said controversy.

This year, as their legal battle continues to get more toxic, a lot of reports are claiming how Depp could be dropped from "Fantastic Beasts 3."

However, based on Enstarz' research, it is unlikely to happen at all.

According to a report by Nationeditions, Depp is not going to be part of the third film due to the controversies surrounding his name. He marked his debut as Gellert Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."

Far from what the outlet claimed though, the actor can still join Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law in the franchise again, especially with J.K Rowling behind him since the beginning of his legal battle.

In fact, in 2018, the highly acclaimed author received commendations when she released a statement on her website saying that she and the directors decided to keep Depp on the cast of the next "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" film.

The 56-year-old actor was chosen to play Grindelwald's role in the film before his ex-wife threw the domestic violence accusations against him.

"Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies," Rowling's statement read.

Although it also triggered some backlash online, the author continued to support the actor. Because of this, no matter what stage Depp is in his case against Heard, Rowling is one of those people who will surely never turn their back against him.

Depp Felt Bad?

Whether he will come back soon or not, Depp has not forgotten the good deed that Rowling did.

Following the author's statement in 2018, the actor appeared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly where he shared his thoughts about the hostile responses Rowling got for saying that she was "genuinely happy" to support Depp.

"JK has seen the evidence and therefore knows I was falsely accused," Depp said. "That's why she has publicly supported me. She doesn't take things lightly."

In return, he defended Rowling and did the same level of protection for her after she said that she would not stand with him if she did not know the truth.

Depp admitted he felt terrible that she had to take all the hate because of him. However, he also acknowledged how important the support was for him.

"But ultimately, there is real controversy. The fact remains I was falsely accused, which is why I'm suing the Sun newspaper for defamation for repeating false accusations," he continued.

The coronavirus pandemic might also be affecting the schedule of shooting of the film. Nonetheless, as long as Depp will be there, his fans can wait.

