Kendall Jenner Fires Back At Trolls, Breaks Silence On Photoshopped' Black Lives Matter' Photo

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew has always been a target of online attacks no matter what they do. One of the many accusations against the famous siblings is that they edit their photos to make it look more pleasing for the 'Gram.

But this time, Kendall Jenner is setting the record straight and clearing her name for her photoshopped image that recently went viral on social media.

It all started when the left and right protests against racism and police brutality arise in the United States after the brutal killing of George Floyd. Many celebrities expressed their support towards the "Black Lives Matter" movement. Some expressed their support on social media, while others took part in peaceful protest.

While Kendall has been using her social media platforms to support the fight against racism, the 24-year-old supermodel once again fell victim to trolls.

Over the past few days, a photo of the "Victoria's Secret" angel has been going rounds on social media, making it seem like she joined a protest.

In the photo, Kendall could be seen wearing a sheer top, black pants and a black face mask while raising her hands in the air and holding a sign that reads "Black Lives Matter." She appeared to be surrounded by a group of people without face masks on, and a black sports car behind her. The photo also seemed to be posted on a Facebook page under her name.

Social Media Reactions

While some fans quickly defended the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star saying that the photo is edited, others were still convinced that Kendall joined a protest and criticized her for doing so.

"That's a big OOF," one commenter wrote.

"Signs, signs, everywhere are signs...cept that shadow," another one added.

Some fans also came to her defense and took an effort to find the original photo with details on when and where the photo was taken. The original photo also showed that Kendall was not wearing a face mask and was all smiles for the photo.

"I hate that she's getting slammed for something she didn't do!! It's an edit," one fan commented.

On Friday, tech influencer Andru Edwards shared the said photo on his Twitter account and pointed out what could have gone wrong in Kendall's photo.

"What's missing from @KendallJenner's shadow?" Edwards wrote.

Upon closer look, the shadow of the placard was obviously missing. Kendall's shadow only shows the silhouette of her petite body and what appeared to be a water bottle.

Clearing Her Name

On Saturday, Kendall decided to break her silence and clarified that she was indeed the person on the photo, but it was technology-enhanced to look like she was holding the sign.

Retweeting Edwards' post, Kendall wrote: "This is photoshopped by someone. I DID NOT post this."

Kendall's viral photo came after her 2017 Super Bowl Pepsi ad also resurfaced on the internet following the series of anti-racism protests.

