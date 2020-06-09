Prince Andrew Fury: Duke Of York SLAMS United States Justice Over Misleading Act!

Prince Andrew broke his silence against the accusation of the U.S. Department of Justice that he is not cooperating in the Jeffrey Epstein investigations.

In a lengthy statement released by the Duke of York's legal representatives Blackfords, they mentioned that Prince Andrew offered help on "at least three occasions" this year following the authorities' first request on January 2.

Prince Andrew's "Voluntary Cooperation" On The Epstein Case

"The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ. Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero co-operation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered," the statement from Blackford read.

The legal team also pointed out that the 60-year-old royal has never been a "target" of U.S. authorities' criminal investigation and is "voluntarily cooperating" on the Epstein case.

Moreover, the Duke of York is requesting that the "interview arrangements would remain confidential" in line with DOJ's rules.

A few days ago, it was reported that the disgraced royal has been requested by New York prosecutors to give his testimony about his connection with the the late billionaire..

As part of the investigation, the US DOJ has sent formal requests to speak to the Duke of York. They have also been in contact with his legal team for "many months," as cited by The Sun.

A source told the news outlet that authorities are getting tired of his team's delaying tactic, so they were forced to up the ante.

Prince Andrew Shuts His Door With The Ongoing Investigation

However, following the release of his official statement addressing the issue, federal prosecutors claimed that the Queen's second son is still refusing to comply and has shut his door with the ongoing investigation.

"Contrary to Prince Andrew's very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein's co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via a press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation," US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman mentioned in a press release.

To recall, Prince Andrew made headlines in several royal family news after he was forced to "step back from public duties for the foreseeable future." It came after his disastrous BBC interview on BBC with Emily Maitlis.

Back in 2019, Prince Andrew discussed his friendship with the late Epstein. However, he strongly denied the allegation of one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed that he was forced to have sexual interactions with the Duke.

Giuffre claimed he was used as a sex slave by the American financier and that the Duke of York had sex with her three times.

