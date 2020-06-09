Kobe Bryant Death: Vanessa Bryant Takes MASSIVE Step In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant is seeking hundreds of millions in damages for the wrongful death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gianna.

The Death Of Kobe Bryant

In January this year, the world was shocked when reports of Kobe Bryant's death came out. The NBA legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash.

While the world mourned the death of a basketball superstar, Vanessa was left without a husband and a daughter.

Mourning their death fueled Vanessa's desire to move forward with the legal battle she started in February. In the legal documents Bryant's lawyers recently submitted in court, Vanesa claimed that she is entitled to damages translating to hundreds of millions, as reported by The Blast.

The damages she claims are accounted for as the lost earnings of Kobe as a result of the untimely demise of the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

"As a result of Kobe Bryant's and GB's deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper," read the court documents submitted by Vanessa Bryant's camp.

This new claim came months after the first complaint was filed.

In February, Vanessa Bryant filed a suit blaming the helicopter company and the pilot Ara Zobayan for the death of Kobe and eight others. Zobayan, who died with Kobe in the crash, was blamed for the accident.

In the suit, Vanessa's lawyers claim that Zobayan failed to obtain weather data before they took off and failed to cancel the flight when weather reports came in and it included poor weather conditions in the area. The fog during that time was said to be the cause of the fateful crash that took all the lives of the passengers.

The families of the other passengers who died with Kobe and Gianna on Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California have filed their own claims, too. Each one are suing for wrongful death and are hoping they can get justice for the death of their loved ones.

The Death Of An Icon

On February 24, the world bid their final goodbye to one of the most popular athletes of all time in a memorial

Kobe Bryant, also known as the Black Mamba, has touched many lives in his stint in the NBA. He changed even more lives with the work that he did off the court.

The Staples Center, home of the Lakers, was packed with fans, friends, and family to pay tribute to the death of an icon. Several important people in Bryant's life and career were there, each one with their own wonderful story to tell about him.

The 57-year-old Michael Jordan spoke of how annoying Kobe was when he was just starting his career in basketball. He referred to him as the annoying "little brother" in the hardcourt.

"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died, and as I look at this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died," Jordan said. "I promise you, from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother."

Everyone's heart broke, however, when Vanessa started talking about her "soulmate".

"I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor just an incredible basketball player," she said. "He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was mine. He was my everything. ... Kobe loved me more than I could express or put into words."

Indeed, Kobe Bryant's death has left a lot of hearts crying. Nonetheless, memories of him and his legacy will continue to live on.

