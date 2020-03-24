Vanessa Bryant Moving Forward, Grateful Even After Kobe Bryant's Passing

Vanessa Bryant might still be mourning the loss of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, but she is slowly trying to move on. Despite the loss, she is happy to be at home with her three kids and their close family.

Grateful To Have Family

The 37-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers icon is trying to get her life back together. Following the tragic death of her husband and daughter Gigi, Vanessa is moving on and is thankful to have her daughters and family amid these trying times.

As California is put on lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a source close to the family said that the Bryant family continues to recover from the loss. And just like everyone else, they are staying in their homes.

At this time of the coronavirus pandemic, the family could not help but feel even more blessed that they are together. Although they wish Kobe and Gianna were still with them, the source says that Vanessa is trying to move on from the tragedy.

The whole world -- including all of Kobe's friends and fans -- mourned his passing, but it is the presence of their immediate family that comforted his widow the most.

Earlier this month, the proud mom posted a photo of her eldest child Natalia all glammed up for her high school dance. Ahead of the formal event, Natalia herself posted a photo of in front of a tribute memorial for her father Kobe and sister Gianna.

"Love my babies. Natalia. #winterformal," the happy mom captioned the photo, which featured her beautiful 17-year old smiling while stylishly wearing a blue and white polka dot dress.

Their family is together at this time of health crisis. And although they wish they could be complete, they hold on to the thought that Kobe and Gianna are together looking after them from above.

Moving On After The Tragedy

Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter accident last January. His widow Vanessa is now a single parent to their kids Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

A heart-touching memorial was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24. Vanessa tearfully spoke of how much she misses her daughter Gigi and her husband Kobe.

"My baby girl," she said during the event, pausing for a moment to keep herself together. "Gianna Bryant is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful."

The mom of four girls continued. "Now for my soulmate," Vanessa said to cue the transition of her speech about her husband, the man she married in 2001.

"He was the most amazing husband Kobe loved me more than I could ever express in words. I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved or wanted me more than Kobe. We were two imperfect people making a beautiful family and raising our sweet amazing girls," Vanessa went on.

Kobe will always be remembered as the great basketball star with the heart of gold. His legacy will live on through the charity that the family supports. To his wife Vanessa and their children, Kobe will always be the man of the house who loved them more than they could ask for.

