CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Spotted NAKED During Wife's IG Live -- PROOF Here!

Tables have turned for the prominent CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, as he is the one who made it to the headlines this time.

In an embarrassing turn of events though, Cuomo was caught naked on social media. It was after his wife Cristina, a wellness guru, was doing her yoga Instagram live session when apparently the 49-year-old super-fit TV journalist was spotted in the background -- standing in their garden without his clothes on, as cited by New York Post.

The video, which was filmed last May 27, was immediately taken down but fans were quick to take a screenshot of Cuomo in his natural state.

New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo's younger brother and his wife have not yet addressed his "public exposure" yet.

The couple is currently self-isolating in their Southampton, New York mansion together with their three kids Bella, Carolina Regina and Mario.

Moreover, Cuomo has also adapted to the new normal and has been working from home since the onset of the pandemic.

Battle vs. COVID-19

Andrew Cuomo has been broadcasting in his CNN Cuomo Prime Time from his basement after he tested positive for COVID-19 last March.

The veteran broadcaster shared his experience through his online platform to educate the public on coronavirus symptoms.

He revealed that he suffered from high fever, body aches, hallucinations, and even lost 13 pounds in three days from sweating.

The TV presenter also mentioned how isolation from coronavirus has affected his emotional state and confessed that he felt frustrated for not being a husband to his wife and a father to his kids.

Unfortunately, two weeks after his diagnosis, his wife was also tested from the dreaded virus.

"It's very rare for a family to be one-and-done," he mentioned in his show "Cuomo Prime Time. "Cristina now has COVID. She is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn't happen, and now it has."

He also made the announcement on his Instagram and revealed how his family was shocked by the devastating news.

"Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done. Sure enough, Cristina has COVID now. Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. I can't wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me. Sucks," he wrote on Instagram.

Following his wife, his 14-year-old son, Mario was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

In mid-April, the wellness maven took to Instagram to discuss her own battle from the fatal virus, as well as their son's health update.

"After 10 days of ups and downs, feeling good one-day and terrible the next, I am now working hard to get my son, Mario, through the virus," Cristina shared.

Cristina went on and mentioned how heartbreaking it is to see that Mario has contracted the dreaded disease.

Weeks after the family's coronavirus scare, Cuomo emerged from his basement after surviving from COVID-19 while his wife and son are in a stable condition.

"I tested negative-I don't have the virus. Good for me," he announced. "I also tested to show that I have both antibodies."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles