Former Disney Star EXPOSING Racist Teens On Social Media!

Amid the mass protests across the U.S. and in other countries, Disney alum Skai Jackson is using her platform to set things straight and achieve racial equality. 

Named as one of Time's Most Influential Teens in 2016, the "Jessie" actress reached out to her 511,000 followers on Twitter and 6.5 million supporters on IG to come forward and expose young racist teens. 

In a lengthy post, Jackson shared that she has seen "horrific" comments about the black community on social media. With that said, she warned bigoted teenagers that they will be outed in public.

Skai Jackson
(Photo : Twitter)

"During this sensitive time, I've seen some horrific statements and social media videos made by some Caucasian teens/young adults," she began her statement. "Let me say this: If I see you post it, I WILL expose you!! If you think you're big and bad enough to say it, I will most definitely put your own words on blast!!"

The 18-year-old actress went on and doubled down on her announcement as she encouraged her followers to message her the receipts -- such as videos and screenshots -- of these youngsters who promote racial injustice with the hashtag #exposingracists2020.

"If you know a racist and would like to expose them, dm me on Instagram and give me all videos/ screenshots, Instagram, and what school they go to. I might not answer but I do see it and will expose."

Skai Jackson
(Photo : Twitter)

Shortly after, Jackson's DMs and timeline were flooded by evidence of these biased social media posts. Unfortunately, she was stunned by how many people are "ignorant" with the ongoing issue. 

Despite this, the "Bunk'd" actress vowed to disclose the identities of those racist teens. 

"I'm trying to expose as many racist as I can today but my ig dms are full and keep coming in. Wow, I can't believe this many people or that ignorant," Jackson added.

With the said call, the Disney alum gained positive reactions from netizens. She was even commended for using her platform to a good cause. 

"I am so proud of you @skaijackson. The good work you're doing exposing all these "baby" racists will ensure that their names, faces & deeds will be known as they enter the workforce down the line. Which will protect everyone from the havoc racists cause in the workplace," actress and host Yvette Nicole Brown wrote. 

"if any of y'all have racists at your school, now is your chance to expose them, skai jackson is ending them one by one," another fan posted. 

One site even mentioned how Jackson deserves a coronation for her bold move. 

Skai Jackson
(Photo : Twitter)

The 18-year-old actress, who has been exposing racist teens since last Friday, also received messages from different universities and colleges saying that they do not give a green light to any forms of harassment and will investigate the matter. 

Skai Jackson
(Photo : Twitter)
Skai Jackson
(Photo : Twitter)

However, Jackson took a swipe at the colleges and appealed not to ignore these revelations. 

"To all the colleges who we contacted about the students they have been racist, please don't just say you are going to look into it.. we gave you the information, please do the work!" Skai Jackson said.

READ MORE: LeBron James Furious! Lakers Star Angry After Buffalo Police INJURES Elderly Man

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

© 2020 ENSTARS, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
TAGSSkai Jackson Racist Teens Skai Jackson Twitter George Floyd news Mass Protest
SEE COMMENT

MOST POPULAR

Celebrities

Royal Exit 2.0: Prince William, Kate Middleton Might STEP DOWN Soon Like Sussexes!

1
Celebrities

Former Disney Star EXPOSING Racist Teens On Social Media!

2
News

Royal Disgrace: Meghan Markle WITHDRAWS Accusations Against British Tabloids

3
Celebrities

JK Rowling Canceled: Author Receives MASSIVE Disapproval After Transphobic Tweets

4
Celebrities

Royal Embarrassment: US Demands Prince Andrew To Expose Jeffrey Epstein

5
Real Time Analytics