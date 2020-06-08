Former Disney Star EXPOSING Racist Teens On Social Media!

Amid the mass protests across the U.S. and in other countries, Disney alum Skai Jackson is using her platform to set things straight and achieve racial equality.

Named as one of Time's Most Influential Teens in 2016, the "Jessie" actress reached out to her 511,000 followers on Twitter and 6.5 million supporters on IG to come forward and expose young racist teens.

In a lengthy post, Jackson shared that she has seen "horrific" comments about the black community on social media. With that said, she warned bigoted teenagers that they will be outed in public.

"During this sensitive time, I've seen some horrific statements and social media videos made by some Caucasian teens/young adults," she began her statement. "Let me say this: If I see you post it, I WILL expose you!! If you think you're big and bad enough to say it, I will most definitely put your own words on blast!!"

The 18-year-old actress went on and doubled down on her announcement as she encouraged her followers to message her the receipts -- such as videos and screenshots -- of these youngsters who promote racial injustice with the hashtag #exposingracists2020.

"If you know a racist and would like to expose them, dm me on Instagram and give me all videos/ screenshots, Instagram, and what school they go to. I might not answer but I do see it and will expose."

Shortly after, Jackson's DMs and timeline were flooded by evidence of these biased social media posts. Unfortunately, she was stunned by how many people are "ignorant" with the ongoing issue.

Despite this, the "Bunk'd" actress vowed to disclose the identities of those racist teens.

"I'm trying to expose as many racist as I can today but my ig dms are full and keep coming in. Wow, I can't believe this many people or that ignorant," Jackson added.

With the said call, the Disney alum gained positive reactions from netizens. She was even commended for using her platform to a good cause.

"I am so proud of you @skaijackson. The good work you're doing exposing all these "baby" racists will ensure that their names, faces & deeds will be known as they enter the workforce down the line. Which will protect everyone from the havoc racists cause in the workplace," actress and host Yvette Nicole Brown wrote.

"if any of y'all have racists at your school, now is your chance to expose them, skai jackson is ending them one by one," another fan posted.

One site even mentioned how Jackson deserves a coronation for her bold move.

The 18-year-old actress, who has been exposing racist teens since last Friday, also received messages from different universities and colleges saying that they do not give a green light to any forms of harassment and will investigate the matter.

However, Jackson took a swipe at the colleges and appealed not to ignore these revelations.

"To all the colleges who we contacted about the students they have been racist, please don't just say you are going to look into it.. we gave you the information, please do the work!" Skai Jackson said.

