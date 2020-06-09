There is no doubt that the Royal family is steeped in tradition and that it observes protocols like no other. If Queen Elizabeth abdicates or steps down, the next-in-line would be Prince Charles, or at least that is what most would think. A recent analysis showed however, if it is going to be based on qualities and competencies, then Prince Charles would not.

Prince Harry is even more qualified to the throne than Prince Charles!

An analysis by the Royal Vegas Casino revealed that based on royal CVs, which included all the royals around the world, Prince Charles should not be taking on the monarch if the Queen steps down. If and when this decision is going to be mainly based on competencies.

The analysis revealed that Queen Elizabeth II tops the list of the most qualified royals to date. The CVs revealed important information such as length of reign, net worth, educational background, palace size, among others. Queen Elizabeth has a total score of 748, placing her on the top.

The British royal members top the list though. After the Queen, Prince William is the most qualified based on his education, work engagements, and even achievements to date. It should be Prince Charles, some would say. But since this Prince William anyway, that can be forgiven.

But, analysis showed that next to Prince William still is not Prince Charles! Instead, Prince Harry seems more competent. Prince Charles ranked only fourth.

This means that Prince Harry is more educated, has better work placements, and more achievements so far.

Of course, the analysis essentially meant nothing since there are rules in deciding who gets the throne once Queen Elizabeth steps down.

Rumors have been going around that despite being very healthy, Queen Elizabeth is already planning to step down. But one could doubt the veracity of these rumors. Some of them are too controversial to take in just like that after all.

For example, according to In Touch, the Queen is not sure if she can ever return to the Palace due to the coronavirus and is all but ready to surrender the reins to Prince William and Kate Middleton asap. The story added that as a result of feeling bypassed and overlooked, Prince Charles is bitter. The magazine even had a source dishing out all these incredulous stories.

"He's prepared his whole life to be king, and Camilla was dying to be queen - she's always dreamed of having the $660 million crown jewels at her disposal and is upset they'll now be going to Kate," the source said.

Believable? It's a wait-and-see situation, but for now, it sounds like a lot of hogwash.

In fact, Gossip Cop dismantled the said report and claimed it a pile of nonsense. Queen Elizabeth reportedly said she would remain the reigning monarch until the day she dies so she is unlikely to pass anything to anyone. Plus. the Queen cannot just break the line of succession just like that.

She cannot skip Prince Charles without the parliament saying so. In fact, she has no power to name anyone king or queen because this power is with the parliament.

