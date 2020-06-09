Goodbye, Kylie Jenner? Travis Scott Showers ANOTHER GIRL With Love!

Just like everybody else, famous on-and-off couple Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been stuck at home due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions. In the past weeks, both parents -- who share their 2-year-old daughter Stormi -- are isolating together in Kylie's new mansion and are said to be rekindling their romance.

Surprisingly, however, the latest Kylie Jenner news show that the 28-year-old rapper is still lurking his eyes for other ladies -- especially those he sees on Instagram.

During the past few days, Travis has been noticeably sending a particular lady some love on the social media platform, something that he has not done in the past. It looks like Kylie's baby daddy is now all eyes on Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, and we have ways to prove it.

Travis Showin' Some Love to Iggy

Just like other celebrities, Azalea is turning her boredom into an Instagram feed fest, blessing her followers with back-to-back snaps. Lately, Iggy has been flaunting her incredible curves on social media, and the "Sicko Mode" rapper is generous enough to give her some liking-spree.

On May 25, Travis gave Iggy a massive like after posting a juicy snap of herself showing off her tiny waist and toned abs while sporting a crop top and skimpy pants. The crop top featured a zip-front, which allowed her to flash some cleavage. By the looks of it, the rapper's simple outfit perfectly hugged her curves in all the right parts.

But wait, there's more! On May 28, Travis Scott is among the 656,000 people who liked the "Fancy" rappers vintage-feel snaps. In the two photos, Iggy was wearing a super short, tight, and shiny lavender mini-dress, which featured a jaw-dropping slit showing off her meaty left thigh.

She appeared to be emphasizing her outfit, tiny waist and toned legs as she walked across the driveway.

On the caption, the rapper clarified that she didn't go out partying and just played dress up at home, something that Travis' baby momma Kylie has also done very often during her quarantine break.

Scott only follows 68 accounts on Instagram, so to be able to receive some heartstrings on a random post should be a great deal of appreciation.

Kylie's Reaction

Well, the mother of Travis' daughter doesn't seem to mind the recent liking-spree, as she was recently out and about, breaking her weeks in isolation.

On Sunday, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was seen heading to a bar in Los Angeles despite California's stay-at-home protocols. Kylie was spotted arriving at L.A's hot spot Bootsy Bellows, which reportedly opened just for a celebrity party.

The 22-year-old makeup mogul arrived in the area linking arms with Palestinian model Fai Khadra, who is a good friend of her sister Kendall Jenner. As usual, Kylie looked like a totally hot babe while wearing an all-black ensemble showing off her curvy backside and tiny waist.

As per Daily Mail report, Kylie and Fai were earlier photographed dining out in Malibu before driving up a sports car to their night out.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles