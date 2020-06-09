Queen Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth II's Grandchildren Dropping Royal Titles In SHOCKING Move

Aside from the so-called Royal Fab Four (composed of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle), other members of the royal family are also taking a modern approach to royal traditions.

One of which is Queen Elizabeth II's youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who decided not to let their children use their "His/Her Royal Highness" titles even when they reach the right age.

In a recent interview, the 55-year-old Countess opened up on why they opted to keep the 16-year-old Lady Louise Windsor and 12-year-old James, Viscount Severn, away from the lavish royal titles that they are entitled to.

Speaking to United Kingdom's Sunday Times on June 6, Sophie said that she and Prince Edward decided to raise their children to have a "normal life" and without restrictions bound by their titles. She stressed out that the kids will have the option to use it once they reach the legal age.

"We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living," Sophie said.

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it's highly unlikely."

The decision not to associate themselves with the prestigious royal titles echoes the same decision of Queen Elizabeth II's eldest grandchildren, Peter Philips and Zara Tindall, children of Princess Anne (Queen's second child, next to Prince Charles).

Peter and Zara also decided to waive their titles, just like what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did when they officially stepped down as senior members of the royal gamily earlier this year.

Sophie, a former publicist, married into the royal family when she tied the knot with Prince Edward in June 1999. Since then, the couple chose to raise their children to have a normal life despite being connected to the British monarchy by blood.

"I guess not everyone's grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are," Sophie continued.

"When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother."

Warning From A Senior Royal

Despite her own children dropping their royal titles, Princess Anne warned the younger members of the royal family on trying to "reinvent the wheel" by making modern choices.

Speaking to Vanity Fair last April, the 69-year-old Princess said: "I don't think the younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it's often true, isn't it?"

"I'm already at the stage [of], 'Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We've been there, done that.' Some of these things don't work. You may need to go back to basics," she added.

Princess Anne admitted that her children somehow benefited from distancing themselves to the perks of the HRH titles. The 42-year-old Peter now works in sports management, while 39-year-old Zara is an Olympic equestrian.

