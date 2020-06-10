Hailey Baldwin Shows Off AMAZING Bikini Body In Trip To Utah [PHOTOS]

The weather continues to warm up in America, but Hailey Baldwin pushed the temperatures even higher by flaunting her bikini body!

On Saturday, the Biebers drove their $1 million-plus worth of recreational vehicle and traveled to a national park in Utah for a private outdoor tour amid the lockdown protocols.

Justin and Hailey showed their affection during the tour, but the 23-year-old model got the most attention after she stripped down and sported her swimwear by a creek in the state.

Hailey displayed her curves by wearing her bright lime green two-piece bikini by Lisa Marie Fernandez. Her bandeau top (which featured a classic halter and scoop neck) and low-rise bottoms complemented Justin's tropical-print swim shorts.

In one photo, Justin and Hailey kissed each other before climbing the rocks ahead of them. Another one showed the "As Long As You Love Me" singer wrapping his arms around his wife before they changed into athletic wear.

However, one image also showed how Hailey awkwardly placed her right hand between her legs while Justin was standing at the higher part of the creek.

Justin, Hailey's Comeback

The trip to Utah marked the couple's first activity in the country ever since they returned from Canada on May 21.

When the two decided to jet to their home in Canada due to the pandemic, a source told HollywoodLife that they spent their time watching TV series, movies, and even recorded TikTok videos to offer themselves the best time since non-essential travels were banned.

"Justin and Hailey are treating this time together as almost like a Honeymoon. They are relaxing and hanging out watching TV and movies. They are praying together, and he is singing her songs, and they are just being close and trying to pass the time any way they can," the insider said.

Meanwhile, a second source claimed that the 26-year-old performer had a great time with Hailey, and they felt so grateful to be able to spend their time in quarantine in Justin's country.

"Justin feels blessed for several reasons right now, but it definitely helps that he and Hailey were able to make it to Canada before the border closed because that's his home and where he feels safest with Hailey during this pandemic," the source divulged.

In addition, the "What Do You Mean" hitmaker expressed that he is lucky to have the IMG Models representative by his side during such challenging time.

Aside from quarantining together, they also joined their pal and the pastor of the Churchome, Judah Smith, by going live on Instagram and showing their affection for each other.

"Look at these lovebugs," Judah proclaimed as he focused the frame on the couple, who was holding each other while Justin planted sweet kisses on Hailey.

On March 18, Justin shared a glimpse of his 101 acres of land by posting a picture of them kissing alongside the caption "My quarantine partner."

