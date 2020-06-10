Ellen DeGeneres Heartbreak: Portia de Rossi Can't Take Wife's OBSESSSION Anymore?

The obsession of Ellen DeGeneres with money is reportedly an issue in her marriage to wife, Portia de Rossi.

A source close to the couple told In Touch Weekly that de Rossi doesn't understand her wife's obsession.

"Ellen creates these elaborate scenarios in her head about going broke, and Portia can't take it anymore. This could be the final straw for her," the unnamed source revealed.

The source further claimed that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ellen DeGeneres might even go broke.

DeGeneres has tried to sell her multiple properties in an attempt to make a massive amount of money.

Back in 2019, the talk show host reportedly purchased Maroon 5's front man Adam Levine's Beverly Hills mansion for $42.5 million. The tabloid is claiming that DeGeneres is trying to sell that property for $58 million.

"But she won't get anything close to that. I'd be surprised if she gets $30 million," the source shared.

DeGeneres is also reportedly selling her home in Montecito, and as of the publication's writing, the "Finding Dory" actress was able to sell 20 properties from her real-estate portfolio.

"She's feeling the housing crunch big-time. And she has so much money tied up in these homes, and she could go broke!"

There have also been reports that DeGeneres had cut her employees' salaries, and that even de Rossi is forced to cut their house staff's salary.

"Maybe the prospect of her losing millions on these investment properties caused her to take a hard line at the show," the source revealed.

"Her reputation took a big hit for the salary-slashing incident, and that can hurt the sale of these two properties even more."

"Having her name attached to something used to be a big plus. That may not be the case anymore with all these horror stories coming out about her."

However, though DeGeneres has been a successful house flipper, according to Gossip Cop, her and de Rossi "losing millions" debunked the story and said that these "just reek of falsehoods and dubious implications."

Ellen DeGeneres did grow up poor, but she said that "You shouldn't live your life in fear of money," contrary to what In Touch Weekly reported.

In 2018, her talk show empire raked in a total of $50 million, just chatting with celebrities.

In the next few years, her media empire extended beyond television with her online streaming platform "Ellentube," as well as content on Amazon's Alexa platform and original shows from YouTube.

When money was tight for DeGeneres before becoming famous, she decided that she wouldn't be a cheapskate about her money if she ever found success.

"I was just like, 'I am never going to have that attitude about money,'" speaking to a guest on her show.

"I am always going just to get what I want, and I'm going to do what I want. Because I know there is an abundance, and I will always have enough. That's how I live my life."

"You shouldn't live your life in fear of money."

