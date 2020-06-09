Daniel Radcliffe Saves 'Harry Potter' Author JK Rowling From Being Cancelled

Daniel Radcliffe news: The boy who lived is finally speaking out.

Mega superstar of the "Harry Potter" franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, finally broke his silence on Monday to respond to author J.K. Rowling's controversial tweets about gender identity, directly addressing fans who many have felt insulted reading Rowling's comments.

Her tweets are labeled transphobic by many fans.

In a blog post for the Trevor Project, an LGBTW youth suicide prevention group, Daniel Radcliffe wrote, "Transgender women are women."

He continued, "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than Jo or I."

The actor mentioned that in a Trevor Project survey conducted, 78% of transgender and non-binary youth have reported being discriminated against because of their gender identity.

"It's clear that we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."

For those fans that were disappointed by Rowling, Radcliffe said, "To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you."

Despite his criticisms of Rowling's statements however, he wishes fans do not cancel out the author, or at least the magic brought about by the books.

Radcliffe further said, "I really hope that you don't entirely lose what was valuable in these stories for you."

Daniel Radcliffe wasn't the only "Harry Potter" star who spoke out.

Another star from the "Harry Potter" franchise, Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang, has found a clever way to comment on J.K. Rowling's controversial statement about the transgender community.

On Sunday, Leung wrote on her Twitter, "So you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes..."

Leung then shared links for pro-transgender organizations, funds, and petitions and concluded her thread by simply tweeting, "#AsiansForBlackLives."

In case you missed it, the author of the mega-hit novels and movies J.K. Rowling caught a ton of flak over the weekend for tweeting about an article from Devex that was titled, "Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

Rowling tweeted, "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure they're used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

Responses to her tweet were accusations of Rowling being a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF).

Rowling continued, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to discuss their lives meaningfully. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

As of writing, the author still has not issued an apology.

She wrote in a recent tweet, "Times change. Women-hate is eternal."

It isn't the first time J.K. Rowling has been grilled by several social media users, as she's known for her history of controversial posts.

In 2018, Rowling came under fire for liking a tweet by a user that referenced "men in dresses."

A spokesperson for her told Newsweek that the "like" was a "mistake."

She also disappointed the "Harry Potter" community after expressing support for Maya Forstater, a lady who lost an employment tribunal over comments she made on social media about transgender people.

