Angelina Jolie 'Going PSYCHO'; Wants to Leave Children with Ex Brad Pitt

After months of quarantining at home because of the stay-at-home orders, Angelina Jolie is said to be dying to travel outside of the US, as she is going psycho.

"Angie is slowly stir-crazy, being unable to travel, and she needs to do this for her soul. But Angie needs 'me' time, and it's an open secret she has been going psycho with everything that's been going around her in Los Angeles," a tipster told Globe.

"She's fed up with all the intensity and drama and has felt desperate for this break for a while."

The "Maleficent" actress reportedly wants to bring her children with her when she goes out of the country.

But the father of their kids, brad Pitt, wants his children to stay in Los Angeles, while Jolie wants them to come with her overseas and raise them there.

"Angie's done waiting for Brad to be reasonable and is set on traveling to Europe this summer before the kids start school."

The source continued, "She'll recharge her batteries and visit old friends."

Angelina Jolie would take the children with her if "Brad kicks up a fuss," that the actress is willing to let him take care of them for a couple of weeks.

"She's willing to sacrifice her one-on-one time with the kids if that's what it takes."

In 2010, reports surfaced of the "Tomb Raider" star's former bodyguard claiming that Angelina Jolie is a psycho.

According to the man identified as Bill, who has worked for the Oscar-winning A-lister at the start of her relationship with Brad Pitt, she's nothing like her do-gooder image.

"Angelina has a public and private persona. In my opinion, the real Angelina is self-centered and a control freak."

Bill further claimed that the former Mrs. Pitt has no patience and doesn't do things out of the kindness of her heart.

"She screams and yells a lot, then walks away."

Bill went on to say that Angelina Jolie would even take her anger out on Pitt or even their children.

"She would disappear into her suite for hours, leaving the staff and Brad to deal with the children. She would punish them with silence. I think she could be abusive at times in a mental way."

Bill also said that his former boss didn't fully trust Brad Pitt and would always want to know what her husband was up to.

"She'll call him from the set to interrogate him. His face goes white, and he just stares at his feet."

Once Jolie's yelling becomes unbearable for Brad Pitt, he would then put her on speaker and then walk away from the phone.

Jolie is said to hang up and call more until one of the staff picks up the calls.

Years later, when they separated, Angelina Jolie was reportedly playing mind games by asking Pitt's lawyer to wait one week before she could decide to consider his request to end their marriage as soon as possible.

Later on, Jolie filed her motion and requested the same thing.

A source told In Touch, "She doesn't want Brad to move on. She's furious that she's not chasing after her, and that fury is now ruining her image."

