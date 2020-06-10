Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Beyoncé Makes Duchess Jealous Over This!

After the success of Disney's "Lion King," Beyonce Knowles Carter is reportedly in talks for three more Disney films with the animation giant.

Beyoncé will appear on the soundtrack for the "Black Panther 2" film, which is tipped for a 2021 release, as per The Sun, and two other projects.

"Disney has put forward a deal worth $100 million, which will secure Beyonce for three major projects."

"Beyoncé has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand. She's worked on a number of projects for them, including Nala in the reboot of 'The Lion King,' and now they're securing her for more projects."

As per their insider, the media giant hopes Beyoncé would follow in the footsteps of Meghan Markle, who have worked with Disney on a documentary about elephants.

Disney is also hoping to secure the singer-songwriter for projects on its streaming platform Disney Plus, which would also include doing some voiceover work on specific documentaries.

"As part of the deal, they are also trying to get her team to agree to have Beyoncé voicing some of the new documentaries coming to Disney Plus."

"The negotiations are still ongoing, but it's the final details that are being thrashed out now."

The details of the other two movies remain unclear. But it is also worth mentioning that the "Crazy In Love" hitmaker has previously sung "When You Wish Upon a Star" for the entertainment company from "Pinocchio" for a charity singalong."

At that time, she said, "I'm very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family."

If the deal pushes through, this will be the "Halo" hitmaker's third time working for Disney.

The first the "Love on Top" singer worked for the company was with "Alice in Wonderland" as part of the Disney Dream Portrait series.

CCN published an article saying that doing voiceover gigs are the Meghan Markle's forte.

The $100 million deal could reportedly make Meghan Markle tremble with envy.

Though everybody knows that Beyoncé is deserving of the deal, CCN mentioned that the type of deal offered to the pop star is the kind of deal that the Duchess of Sussex have been lined for, ever since Prince Harry talked to former Disney head Bob Iger at a brief reception in Buckingham Palace.

This led to Meghan Markle getting the voiceover job for Disney's "Elephants."

Even though the world is experiencing a pandemic, if Disney truly wanted Meghan Markle, they should have offered her since the beginning. After all, the world is still in a health pandemic, but they were able to offer Beyoncé something.

CCN explained that maybe Disney isn't interested in the "Duchess of Malibu."

Because Beyoncé is not the same level as Meghan Markle, and according to the website, the former "Suits" actress doesn't even come close to Queen B's net worth.

The further publication questions that maybe Disney took Meghan Markle in for the "Elephant" documentary "to test the waters."

"Her relative success meaning that it would be worth the company pushing the boat out for a real star?"

