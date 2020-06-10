Kate Middleton Faces Backlash After 'Heartfelt' Plea -- 'So Out of Touch of Reality!'

Kate Middleton is one of the people facing backlash on Twitter on Wednesday, after posting what appears to be a heartfelt video plea on one of her charities.

Some called the video a PR stunt.

The Duchess of Cambridge featured a video for "Action on Addiction" on her social media, where she was taken on a virtual tour of Cloud's House, which is based in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

"The worrying this is, it is all those people who aren't necessarily reaching out who are struggling, who perhaps don't feel they can reach out, or the fact that maybe they haven't realized that addictive behavior has sort of established, particularly if it's the first time and it's those people who aren't necessarily being vocal about it," Kate Middleton said on the video.

"It's making sure that they know they can reach out and that you are there to help and support them in this very difficult time," she revealed.

In the video, the 38-year-old mom smiles and sends her congratulations to the staff who were at the facility and thanked them for their essential work.

"Well done to all of you who are continuing to provide the most life-saving, crucial support to all those who you look after. And particularly now, at such a difficult time. So, huge congratulations to all of you."

Elsewhere in the clip, the Duchess of Cambridge seems to be emotional as the person carrying the camera shows her all the staff waving outside Cloud's House.

The video was posted on Kate Middleton and Prince William's official Twitter account and captioned it with, "The Duchess of Cambridge goes on a virtual tour."

After publishing the tweet, Kate Middleton was then getting some harsh backlash with some people branding the video a "PR stunt," because the Duchess of Cambridge hasn't visited the facility in years.

One Twitter user said, "A whole eight years since she visited them, but she needs them now for PR. No wonder her patronages are closing from lack of funds."

Another one tweeted, "She last visited them in 2012. Duchess-Do-Little. Royalty is so out of touch of reality"

Despite not visiting Cloud's House in years, the Duchess of Cambridge has actually visited the charity, and its related organizations, in the past couple of years.

She has been a patron of Action on Addiction since 2012.

But not everybody agreed that it was a PR stunt. Some came to Kate Middleton's defenses.

One Twitter user said, "What you see is who she is. Kate is the real deal."

Another person said, "Ahhh, this is amazing."

Kate Middleton and Prince William have always been open, excited, and happy to introduce their new patronages to the world.

Because of the pandemic, it is hard for them actually to go out and visit each and one of them.

That is why once the coronavirus pandemic ends, one royal expert believes that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would "take a leaf from Diana," in the way they return to their public duties from lockdown.

Royal author Night Cawthorne thinks the couple will follow what Princess Diana did during the AIDS epidemic in their approach.

"At the time, shaking hands couldn't transmit the virus, and their mother made a point of doing so to counter the stigma and spread comfort."

The expert believes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can show how life can "resume normality while sticking to the safety rules on transmission further," such as washing hands frequently and wearing of face mask.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Meanness Revealed: She Blames 'Uptight' Kate Middleton For Everything!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles