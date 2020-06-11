Anna Kendrick Exposes UGLY TRUTH About 'Twilight'

The "Twilight" franchise may be one of the most-watched movie series ever, but not everyone was impressed by it -- including Anna Kendrick.

Bella Swan and Edward Cullen's love story truly swooned the hearts of moviegoers. Though the actors that joined the project looked like they were having fun on-screen, Kendrick revealed an ugly truth behind those scenes.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old "Pitch Perfect" actress appeared in an interview with Vanity Fair where she recalled the not-so-happy memories she had on the set of the film.

"I just remember being so cold and miserable, and I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, 'You know, this is a really great group of people, and I'm sure that we would be friends in a different time, but I want to murder everyone,'" Kendrick recalled.

The then 23-year-old Kendrick played the role of Jessica Stanley, Bella's friend in high school, since the beginning of the saga in 2008. She appeared in four of the franchise's films -- 2008's "Twilight," 2009's "New Moon," 2010's "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" and 2011's "Breaking Dawn - Part 1."

She left the role in the fourth and last installment, "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" in 2012.

Although she was with the crew for a long time, she remembered how filming the first movie in Portland was "so cold and miserable" before comparing it to surviving a hostage situation.

"Although it was also kind of bonding. There was something about it that was like, you go through some trauma event," she said while laughing. "Like, you imagine people who survive a hostage situation, and you're kind of bonded for life," Kendrick explained.

However, while the beginning of it was not fun, Kendrick noted that she and her co-stars "all got to know each other a little bit better" while shooting the second installment.

Kendrick ALMOST Forgot About "Twilight" Role

Despite the romance-fantasy film becoming a massive hit, Anna Kendrice previously left a rather hilarious statement about her role in the franchise.

"Holy s-t. I just remembered I was in Twilight," Anna tweeted in November 2018.

The Twilight Saga's official Twitter account replied to her tweet, saying, "We could never forget you @annakendrick47".

While it looked like an insult to some, Kendrick's tweet was obviously a joke since she was making fun of all the people who tweeted, "I totally forgot Anna Kendrick was in Twilight!"

Meanwhile, Rainbow Rowell, the author of numerous young adult novels including "Eleonor & Park," also commented and told the actress that she was wonderful in it.

Kendrick's tweet reached 1.1 million likes and 181,200 retweets.

After she left the "Twilight" franchise, Kendrick went on to take part in the "Pitch Perfect" series and earned an Oscar nomination for "Up in the Air." She also bagged the Glamour Award for Writer in 2017.

