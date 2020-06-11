John Legend Drops BIGGEST Baby-Making Secret With Chrissy Teigen!

Renowned singer John Legend recently got candid sharing private and intimate details about him and wife Chrissy Teigen.

In a virtual interview with Daily Star Online, the 41-year-old singer opened up about his upcoming album called "Bigger Love," which will be released worldwide on June 19, 2020.

The "All of Me" hitmaker revealed that his seventh studio album would contain a selection of passionate songs that were perfect for background music during lovemaking or baby-making.

"This is the baby-making section of the album... you're on lockdown, you've got time," John said through a video call in his sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

As he gave the news outlet an exclusive sneak peek to some of the songs in the album, John Legend was asked what kind of music he plays to put his wife in the mood for some intimate bedroom moments.

Instead of shrugging off the question, the legendary performer laughed about it and got brutally honest with his answer.

"Marvin Gaye always works if you need some music for that moment," John said. "But hopefully you will listen (to) some of Bigger Love as well."

It is not the first time that the couple shared details about their intimate moments. In 2018, Chrissy told reporters how they always sleep naked together. However, John's "aggressive cuddling" would sometimes lead her to crawl out of bed to get some air.

John Legend's Wife

While John has featured his 34-year-old wife in some of his music, the singer said that Chrissy preferred working behind the scenes instead of going through the nitty-gritty details of his demos.

"Chrissy doesn't like to get involved early on," John explained. "She likes to hear the music when it's almost done - she gets demo-itus if she hears every demo and change."

John added that Chrissy is not that nosy-type of a wife who will tell him which songs to include or not in the album.

Lockdown Struggles

John Legend and his wife, who has been married for seven years now, has been on lockdown with their children Luna Simone and Miles Theodore. Like any parents on lockdown, John and Chrissy also stepped up to become their kids' homeschooling instructors.

Talking about his experience while in quarantine with the whole family, John said that the past few weeks helped him and Chrissy to learn more about parenting.

Before the coronavirus global pandemic, John said that they had a whole month in Bali, Indonesia. Just when he thought that that time was enough to learn new things about each other, the entire lockdown gave them a whole new perspective.

"We have learned a lot about parenting as it has been more intense," John said. "In that way, I think it has made us stronger and brought us together. Homeschooling is definitely challenging."

But on top of struggling with homeschooling, the singer expressed gratefulness for the quality time he gets to spend with his family.

"I get to spend a lot more time with my kids as I'm not flying around doing promo," he added.

