Hollywood Shock: Iggy Azalea DROPS Bombshell Pregnancy Announcement!

After months of speculations and rumors of her pregnancy, Iggy Azalea has finally broken her silence and spilled the tea on having her first child.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old Australian rapper took to her Instagram story to drop the bombshell revelation that she indeed welcomed her first son and wanted to share the good news to her fans.

"I have a son," Iggy wrote.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share the news that giant with the world."

The "Fancy" rapper also made it clear that she is not keeping the baby boy a secret and just wants to give him a life out of the spotlight and public scrutiny.

"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words," Iggy continued, adding a blue heart emoji.

However, the rapper did not share further details concerning his child. Iggy did not name the father of the baby boy and also chose not to share when she gave birth to him.

Pregnancy Rumors

It was in December 2019 when rumors sparked that "Go Hard or Go Home" rapper was pregnant. Instead of confirming the news and showing off her baby bump, Iggy kept her mouth shut and lie low on social meida for a while.

Although Iggy did not name her son's father, fans are convinced that she is sharing the baby boy with fellow rapper Playboi Carti.

Iggy and Playboi Carti started dating back in 2018 and decided to take their relationship to the next level last year by moving in together. The couple also sparked engagement rumors when Iggy was seen wearing a diamond ring in one of her appearances at "The X Change Rate."

Clapping Back At Nosy Social Media Followers

Back in April, when Iggy has not yet confirmed or denied having a baby, the Aussie performer clapped back at several gossip pages insisting that she just gave birth.

"It would be so great if you stopped paying any mind to random tea pages," Iggy wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Iggy also responded to a snooping follower who commented about her body and insisted that she gained weight.

"Why do I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies. The obsession with my body you guys have is unhealthy," Iggy responded on Instagram last month.

"I posted a picture of my body just last week I HAVE A F-KING SIX PACK. Please get a life. Every image I post does not need to be of my body."

On Mother's Day, Iggy posted a photo on Instagram showing off her toned abs and tiny waist amid rumors that she just gave birth. In the photo, Iggy was wearing a white sports bra and skintight blue leggings.

