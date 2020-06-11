Queen Disastser: Queen Elizabeth II's Marriage Almost RUINED By THIS!

Queen Elizabeth II's marriage is one of the most celebrated unions in British history. However, unknown to many, it almost got ruined because of one hiccup during the preparations for the wedding.

In 1947, Queen Elizabeth II's marriage to Prince Philip took place at Westminster Abbey. The special event happened five years before she became the crowned Queen.

With over 2,000 guests and 200 million people royal fans who tuned in to watch, it became the royal wedding of the century at that time.

However, the special day for the two was nearly struck down by a disaster after then Princess Elizabeth's diamond tiara snapped shortly before she was due to step out for the wedding venue.

On the morning of the royal wedding, the hairdresser tried to secure Her Majesty's veil with the tiara. However, she accidentally broke the antique metal frame of it which created a short, tense moment.

Instead of getting another one from the Royal collection to avoid any delays, the tiara was immediately sent to royal jewelers House of Garrard.

According to Garrard, the Queen Mother consoled her daughter by saying, "we have two hours, and there are other tiaras." However, Queen Elizabeth intended to wear that particular piece, so she let it be fixed.

Luckily, it was transported back to her just in time, but the emergency welding caused a slight noticeable gap between the central fringe and the spike to its right.

After Queen Elizabeth II, her daughter, Princess Anne, wore it again when she got married to Mark Phillip in 1973. Queen Elizabeth II inherited Queen Mary's fringe tiara after her mother died in 2002.

Although she does not flaunt it regularly, she included it in her extensive diamond tiaras collection until now.

Prince Philip, Queen's Wedding "Special"

While the tiara broke right before her wedding ceremony, it somewhat served as a lucky charm since Queen Elizabeth II is now the longest-reigning monarch. Moreover, her marriage has already lasted the longest compared to any royal weddings in British sovereign history.

In 2017, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary with a small gathering.

Though their relationship has always been scandal-free, it was not easy for Prince Philip to stand in his wife's shadow.

"I am the only man in the country not allowed to give his name to his children. I'm nothing but a bloody amoeba," he once said.

Despite that, the Duke of Edinburgh has remained committed to the Queen and has always been devoted since day one.

After they got married, they officially became parents for the first time on November 14, 1948 when Prince Charles was born.

The heir to the throne -- now the longest-serving heir apparent in British history -- has three more siblings: Princess Anne (born on August 15, 1950), Prince Andrew (February 19, 1960), and Prince Edward (March 10, 1964).

Although three of their four children's marriage ended in divorce, the union of the Queen to her husband has remained stable.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know," Queen Elizabeth II said during her heartfelt speech for their golden wedding anniversary.

