Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ALMOST Headed For Divorce -- But Megxit SAVES Their Marriage!

Megxit surely benefited both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. After all, it even saved their marriage from falling apart.

On May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their second wedding anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration was held privately at their $18 million mansion in Los Angeles, where they have been staying with their 1-year-old son Archie.

Though it served as their first anniversary celebration as non-senior royals, that breakthrough could have mever happened if they did not push through Megxit.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Megxit saved the union of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially after they went through the worst during that short period of time.

"Two years in, they're still very much in love," the royal expert told Entertainment Tonight. "So much has happened for Meghan and Harry, but I'm told by a source very close to them that all of the experiences, the challenges, the obstacles of 2019 and 2020, have really made them even closer."

Nicholl added that those trials built the great team they are now, and their colleagues and close friends can quickly notice that.

She also mentioned that since Megxit pushed them to leave together, they proved that they truly complement each other; thus, making them realize that they can get through anything as long as they are together.

"They've done this together as a couple, and I think it's important to remember that," Nicholl went on.

To recall, the Sussexes announced their departure after Meghan received several criticisms. She has also been subjected to racist remarks, pushing Prince Harry to leave the royal family.

Sussexes Sacrificed A Lot

It all started when Meghan got linked to Prince Harry. The British tabloids began to dig into her life to the point that most royal watchers also called her ugly names like "gold digger" and "Me Gain."

U.K. tabloids also published their interview with Markle's father and parts of the letters written by Meghan herself before her wedding. Prince Harry then quickly took action and filed a lawsuit against the tabloids for breaching the Data Privacy Act of 2018 (or the General Data Protection Regulation in Europe).

It was when Prince Harry and Meghan decided to take a six-week break last year as soon as they fulfilled their engagements in the week-long Remembrance Day celebration.

When they came back from Canada in January 2020, they brought the bombshell announcement with them, expressing their desire to step down as senior members of the royal family to give their family safety and security.

As a royal, Meghan expected the royal family to help her. However, she reportedly felt like an outsider from the start, causing her to realize that it was not the life that she wanted

"One of the things Meghan struggled with was not earning an income. She has always worked, and I think she felt unfulfilled. Having financial freedom was a big part of them wanting to leave," Nicholl previously revealed to The Times.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry felt the same, even saying he doesn't want Meghan to experience what her late mother, Princess Diana, had to go through.

Fortunately, Megxit occurred, and it is now allowing him to "move in the direction" that he wants without feeling like he is in someone's shadow.

