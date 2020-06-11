Royal Bastard: Prince Harry SHOCKED Football Star With Inappropriate Comment

All his life, Prince Harry had been a member of the royal family. With that, he had the chance to meet people from different industries. With or without official royal engagements, Queen Elizabeth II's grandson has his way to be treated like a VIP.

One of the many personalities he was able to meet back then was the English football star Peter Crouch. In a recent interview, the former footballer revealed a funny moment when he met Prince Harry for the first time.

In an interview with Radio Times, the 39-year-old sportsman recalled how he was once taken aback with Prince Harry's question about his wife. Recalling an incident in 2015, Peter said he was in shock and lost for words with the Prince's comment.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred in 2015 when the retired football star was playing for a UNICEF charity match at Old Trafford. The Duke of Sussex visited the changing room and chatted with the rest of the players.

During their friendly conversation, Prince Harry casually asked Peter how he "bagged" his wife, Abbey Clancy -- who is famous for being Britain's Next Top Model runner-up and the "Strictly Come Dancing" series 11 winner.

Peter said he wanted to respond to Harry and say many things, but he was lost for words with the Prince's question.

"I was taken aback. But I found it hilarious," Peter said.

While the football star was shocked by Prince Harry's comments, his wife felt the other way around.

"Abs was over the moon. She thought she could be a princess," Peter revealed. "I had so many things I should have said back. But I was so taken aback I didn't say anything."

When asked if the Duke of Sussex's remark sounded like a serious question or an insult to him, Peter said: "It was definitely along those lines."

"He was dissing me. He laughed his head off and then walked off, and I was like:' that just happened,'" he added.

Peter revealed that he almost called Prince Harry a "cheeky bastard" but was lost for words with his funny question.

The retired England international also shared meeting Prince Harry and his brother a couple of times before, and he has nothing but good words for Queen Elizabeth II's grandsons.

"I've met him a couple of times, and Prince William. And they were both great. Really down-to-earth normal fellas," he added.

Prince Harry's Humor

According to royal biographer Penny Junor, the 35-year-old Duke has this inborn wittiness that could make other people laugh. He fires jokes using both his and other people's experience.

"It's like talking to a normal person," Junor told the Daily Express.

Retired soldier David Wiseman echoed this statement and said that Prince Harry could only express himself when he is around his fellow veterans. He said the Prince possesses a cheeky side and loves joking around.

"But there are only very few situations where he can let that shine, and one of those is when he's around the lads," Wiseman said.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles