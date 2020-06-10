Meghan Markle Pain: Duchess Of Sussex SILENCED By Royal Family?

Last week, Meghan Markle emerged with a powerful speech supporting the "Black Lives Matter" movement. The said campaign was emphasized once again after the death of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of four white police officers in Minnesota.

Being biracial herself, the Duchess of Sussex found this issue of racism close to her heart. In a virtual speech addressed to the graduating class of her former high school, Immaculate Heart High School, Meghan broke her silence on what she described as an "absolutely devastating" incident.

During her speech, the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress admitted being nervous about what to say, but she eventually concluded that "the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."

Besides acknowledging George Floyd's death, Meghan enumerated the names of other black people who suffered a tragic death at the hands of police in the United States.

The Duchess then apologized to the class of 2020 for having to experience this kind of world where racism still exists.

"I'm so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present," Meghan said.

In the end, Meghan encouraged the graduating students to use their learnings to take part in the change to rebuild a better community.

While Meghan's speech was genuinely moving, a royal expert claimed that had she been still a part of the royal family, that kind of heartfelt speech would not be allowed and qould surely be shut down by the Buckingham Palace.

Silenced By The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said that Meghan would not be able to make such powerful politically and socially inclined speech if she was still bound to follow strict royal protocols as a working royal.

If this happens, her speech would be viewed as "politicizing the monarchy."

"What's happened in the states is an absolute tragedy, and it should never have happened, but unfortunately, it did happen. Had Meghan and Harry still been in the U.K. and working members of the royal family that speech couldn't have happened," Arbiter told Newsweek,

"It's highly politicized because of the very nature of what it is. It is a social issue for the United States, and it is not for a head of state to voice an opinion, whether the queen or the president of France or whoever."

Meanwhile, Omid Scobie -- co-author of Prince Harry and Meghan's upcoming biography "Finding Freedom" -- believes that it is not the right time for members of the royal family to stay quiet.

The Harpers Bazaar royal editor said that the royal family should also step up in fighting racism, especially within the United Kingdom. He emphasized that members of the monarchy have long been silent about the issue of racism, and it is the time to hear the protesters' voices.

Scobie said that Meghan's powerful speech inspired millions and encouraged other senior royals to use their platform to magnify humanitarian and charitable issues.

