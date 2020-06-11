Royal Crisis: Prince Harry's Baby Facing Ugly And Scary Future

Ever since baby Archie was born in 2019, Prince Harry turned from a bachelor to a doting father in a snap. Like any father or parent in general, the children suddenly become their world and will do anything to protect them.

When Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex once voiced out that he wanted to give Archie a private life -- away from the spotlight and scrutiny of being a royal. Nowadays, all his decision are based on whether it will be good for Archie or not.

In a recent heartfelt letter to African Parks 2019 annual report, the 35-year-old Prince opened up about his fears for Archie to grow up with an ugly and scary future. Not because he is a royal by blood, but because of the world in which he lives.

Prince Harry emphasized the risks the world is facing right now and expressed concern for the future world that Archie will live, which is currently experiencing an "extinction crisis."

As the president of African Parks and as a father himself, Prince Harry admitted feeling the pressure to make sure the children will live in a future full of possibility and opportunity.

"I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems," Prince Harry wrote.

Aside from talking about his love for Africa, the Duke also raised his concerns on the need to address climate change and the coronavirus global pandemic that the world is facing right now.

"We are currently living through an extinction crisis, and now a global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill," the statement continued.

"On this pandemic, while much is still unknown, some evidence suggests that the virus' origins may be linked to our exploitation of nature."

The Duke also encouraged the public to look at the brighter side and hope for the best solution to address the different world problems.

"There are solutions that are actionable and that work, and the African Parks model is one of them," Prince Harry added, highlighting how his organization works to help the most vulnerable people, animals and environments.





African Parks is a non-profit organization taking care of the rehabilitation and management of protected areas in the continent. Africa has always been close to Harry's heart and even called it his "second home."

He first visited Africa as a young boy in 1997. He started collaborating with African Parks in 2016 and helped relocate 500 elephants in Malawi.

Africa has played a massive role in Prince Harry's life. In fact, he even visited the continent to help find comfort after the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

