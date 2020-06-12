Kristen Bell, whose movies tackle wholesome topics in general, admits feeling devastated after falling victim a deepfaked pornographic material.

Earlier this month, news broke that a Kristen Bell nude is in a pornographic video. Later on, it was revealed that Bell's image and likeness were used for a "deepfake" porn.

Speaking to a virtual interview with Vox on Wednesday, the 39-year-old actress opened up how she felt upon learning the devastating news.

"I was just shocked because this is my face. Belongs to me!... It's hard to think about that I'm being exploited," Bell said.

The video is manipulated using artificial intelligence to replace existing images and audio with someone else's likeness. According to People, 96% of the deepfake contents are pornographic in nature, and women involved did not give consent to use their image to alter the videos.

Bell said that it is unacceptable to use her image without consent, especially in graphic material -- even if there is a disclaimer stating that the lady in the video is not her.

"We're having this gigantic conversation about consent, and I don't consent - so that's why it's not okay," Bell continued.

"Even if it's labeled as 'This is not actually her,' it's hard to think about that. I wish that the internet were a little bit more responsible and a little bit kinder."

Kristen Bell Nude: How Did She Find Out?

During the same interview, the "The Good Place" actress also shared how she discovered the video and learned that she is on it.

Bell revealed that it was her 45-year-old husband, Dax Shepard, who told her about the shocking news. It turns out that Shepard was informed by his good friend and fellow actor Ashton Kutcher that there is a video featuring Bell circulating on the internet

"[Dax] is friends with Ashton Kutcher. So, [Ashton] actually told him, 'Oh, by the way, there are these things calls deepfakes and your wife is one of them,'" Bell narrated.

Bell said that she was absolutely shocked to find out the video's existence, and she got even more upset that most deepfake contents are pornographic.

Kristen Bell On Breaking Her Silence

Vox journalist Cleo Abram revealed that out of 40 celebrity victims of deepfakes that she contacted for the interview, only Bell responded and willingly talked about the experience.

Bell said that she felt the need to break her silence on this issue and emphasized the importance of not ignoring the red flags. The actress said she feels responsible for opening up the subject as others might be afraid to talk about it.

She hopes that her coming forward will continue the discourse and help change the deepfake norms, especially those who are negatively affected.

Bell also stressed the importance of using technologies progressively, instead of disgusting contents like this.

"When new technologies start popping up, I think we're screwed if we don't acknowledge the detriment that it could bring to us," the actress explained.

