Meghan Markle True Identity: BFF Jessica Mulroney Manipulated to Lie About Duchess?

In January, court papers filed by the Associated Newspapers allege that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has asked her close friend Jessica Mulroney to influence the tone of a newspaper based on an interview with her former business advisor, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne.

It is known that Meghan Markle is in the middle of a legal battle against some of the biggest British tabloids after the Mail on Sunday published a private letter from the former actress to her father, Thomas Markle, after her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Meghan and Prince Harry are suing the Associated Newspapers for leaking private correspondence that posed breach of privacy, data protection, and copyright.

The Associated Newspapers are claiming that the Duchess of Sussex was well versed in the act of attempting to manipulate what is being written about her that she asked her confidante Jessica Mulroney to change the tone of the article that was commissioned by the Mail on Sunday.

The writer of the article, Kate Mansey, has reportedly contacted the Duchess press secretary of the contents of her interview with Nelthorpe-Cowne.

She then received a message from Mulroney, who made sure that the newspaper article would seem like they are in favor of Meghan Markle.

"It is to be inferred that on the same date the Claimant Meghan Markle passed this message to Jessica Mulroney with a request that she [Mulroney] intervene to try to ensure a more favorable article was published, because on April 7, 2018, Ms. Mulroney wrote to Ms. Nelthorpe-Cowne putting pressure on her to withdraw or change statements she made."

Jason Knauff, Meghan's press secretary, was later informed about Mulroney's actions and told the Mail on Sunday that he would make sure it wouldn't happen again.

Jessica Mulroney, a Racist?

Mulroney hosts "I Do, Redo" on a Canadian TV network but was axed on Thursday night amid a white privilege row.

She was fired after the remarks she made to Sasha Exeter, a lifestyle blogger and influencer after the host's comments that threatened her on speaking up against racism.

Exeter is a former athlete who now runs a website called SoSasha. She claims that Meghan Markle's BFF took offense on her call for bloggers and social influencers to speak out for Black Lives Matter.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," Exeter shared.

"Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, she perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin."

"For her to threaten me - a single mum, a single black mum - during a racial pandemic blows my mind."

Exeter expressed confusion over why Mulroney would not back Black Lives Movement, considering that Meghan Markle, her close friend is "arguably one of the most famous black women in the world."

"The goal here is genuine, transformative change - not optical and performative bull****. You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text."

CTV's official Twitter page wrote that their entire team should be practicing "respect, inclusivity, and allyship as we pledge to work better and move openly to listen to and amplify Black voices, and not to minimize them."

They continued, "Because recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney, conflict with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed "I DO REDO" from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately."

