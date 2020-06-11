Royal Revelation: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Planned Megxit Before Getting Married

The bombshell announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rocked the British royal family and shocked the entire world.

The couple only announced it in January this year. They want to quit the royal family and become financially independent.

But as it turns out, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have openly discussed leaving the royal family before they were getting married.

Sources revealed to The Sun that their biography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family" is set to talk about the couple's journey into making the difficult decision.

An insider told the publication, "The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time."

The insider further said, "And he and Meghan openly discussed going in a different direction well before they got married."

The source claims that the Duke and Duchess' biography will make clear that their choice to step back from their working royal lives was not an abrupt decision.

Omid Scobie, royal commentator and co-author of the biography, recently spoke on the podcast The Heir Pod the story has included twists and turns that even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn't expect.

"This project started about two years ago, and there have been twists and turns that no one expected. This is something no one expected," he said.

"I don't even think Harry and Meghan, who by their own account struggled with the realities of the situation, expected things to turn out the way they did."

Prince Harry's years of unhappiness

Contrary to popular belief, 35-year-old Prince Harry set the record straight that it was his decision to leave the royal family because he was unhappy.

A source told The Sun, "The reality is Harry drove that decision. The book will make that clear and explain why it had to happen. The truth is Harry had been unhappy for a long, long time."

According to the source, the Duke of Sussex wanted to move to another direction and have actually considered it for more than a year.

Lucky for him, Meghan Markle has always supported Prince Harry's decision "but there was more than one occasion where she asked him if he was certain it was what he wanted."

"And she always made it clear she would support him in whatever he did."

The father of one is said to have been furious that the finger had been pointed at his wife for the decision.

Speaking at a charity event, Prince Harry said, "Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve."

Eyewitnesses at the charity said that the Duke has also opened up about his childhood and admitted that he still undergoes therapy to deal with the loss of his mom, Princess Diana.

He also mentioned that living under constant pressure from the British press was something that he didn't wife his wife and his son to endure.

"For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. It was so many months of talks, after so many years of challenges and I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there was no other option."

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Marriage Changed by the COVID-19 Virus

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles