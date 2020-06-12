Royal Shame: Meghan Markle OUTSHINES Kate Middleton After Megxit

Amid all the Black Lives Matter protests, fans expected that the core members of The Firm will dominate royal family news in speaking out their support to the campaign. Unexpectedly, however, it was Meghan Markle who took the first step despite not being a senior royal anymore.

The Duchess of Sussex gave a powerful speech during a virtual commencement ceremony in her former high school in Los Angeles about the death of George Floyd and her support to the Black Lives Matter protests.

Royal fans applauded Meghan for the move, but they were also left disappointed byPrince William and Kate Middleton as they have not spoken up about the issue yet.

Royal commentators Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie revealed that royal watchers expected a lot from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who stepped up after Megxit and after Queen Elizabeth II took an indefinite leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I do feel like I am still waiting to hear from Prince William and Kate Middleton and the Queen," Bowie said during the Royally Obsessed podcast. "Maybe that is fruitless to continue to hold my breath for that."

The two compared the Cambridges' lack of vocal support for the BLM to the efforts Meghan and Harry have been doing. Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are conducting meetings quietly with key people and organizations connected to the BLM movement to educate themselves with the ongoing issue.

Bowie also nicknamed William and Kate's silence as "deafening," which has caused Meghan to outshine Kate even more now.

"I am disappointed, a lot of people say well in the U.S. it is a political issue, but it is not a political issue, it is affecting the entire world," the royal commentator went on.

Meanwhile, Fiorito seconded Bowie's statements and added that it was disappointing not to see anything from the Cambridges, even from the Cambridges' official Instagram accounts.

According to her, BLM is not just a campaign in the U.S. Rather, it is an international movement and it would have been better to hear something from the core members of the monarchy.

Kate More Focused On COVID-19?

This disapproval came after a story by Tatler claimed that Kate is "furious about the larger workload" she has to do after Prince Harry and Meghan left. The outlet added that Meghan's absence also pushed her to take dozens of royal engagements these past few weeks.

Despite such criticisms though, royal experts previously applauded Kate and William for their new approach to royal engagements during the pandemic.

During the "Heir Podcast," Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli talked about the "raw" side of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Zoom calls and praised them for that.

Rulli said that the approach allowed William and Kate to establish a closer relationship with the public even when they did not see them in the flesh.

"You have been on royal engagements, you know how orchestrated these events are," Scobie said. "So there is something really refreshing about the organic nature of these Zoom calls."

