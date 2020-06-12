Royal Failure: Queen Elizabeth II, Monarchy SLAMMED For Pushing Away Meghan Markle

The monarchy has been bombarded with epic royal family news this week, from Prince Andrew's unending connection to Jeffrey Epstein to Kate Middleton's Tatler scandal. Amid all these issues though, most royal watchers believe that everything could have been different if only Queen Elizabeth II did not let Meghan Markle go.

In the article titled "Meghan Markle's exile stands as permanent rebuke to royal family," Irish Times columnist Anne Harris described the British monarchy as a "non-stop Monty Python Show" due to the continuous backlash and issues it receives in the past few years.

However, Harris pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex could have provided them some sort of saving grace amid all the controversies, as she would have been a real People's Princess if only Megxit did not happen.

"Her words offer a means through the guilt: the imperative that racism be confronted. Everywhere. At all times. In all ages," Harris wrote, referring to what Meghan said in her speech about George Floyd's death.

Recently, Meghan delivered a heartwarming speech following Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police. Her line "There is only one wrong thing to say. And that is to say nothing" became the talk of the town and made it to a lot of royal family news, as many fans know that she has suffered racist abuse before and after she joined The Firm

"But the monarchy alone is not to blame: the establishment, both left and right, including the press, closed ranks to exclude her. The sheer volume of negative comment about Markle in the year she was a senior royal indicates a covert racism," Harris went on.

She firmly emphasized how the "epic stupidity" of the monarchy caused them to lose a "smart, bi-racial woman who has always owned her blackness."

Meghan Markle's Exit A Loss, Royal Commentator Said

Even royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared the same sentiments and suggested that the departure of the couple is a big loss to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

Speaking with Express, Fitzwilliams said that the Meghan's strengths and her work in activism made her the perfect royal who could follow Princess Diana's footsteps.

Aside from her hard work to win the royal family and public's trust, Meghan tried to prove that she deserved to be a royal. However, it was the monarchy itself and the press that let her down.

Fitzwilliams then compared her to Prince Harry's previous girlfriends, saying that she was the best one suited for the royal life.

"She would also be the perfect partner as he coped with the pressures of royal life and also, as he has told us, with mental illness," Fitzwilliams noted. "His former girlfriends couldn't cope with the pressure of the limelight, but we thought Meghan could."

It is also worth noting that 60 percent of the Commonwealth is under 30 years old, and the majority of them are people of color who saw the monarchy as more diverse when Meghan was still part of it.

Since the duchess also championed women's empowerment and appealed to the younger generation, the monarchy could have gotten more relatable -- but they lost the chance now.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles