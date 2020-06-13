Royal 'Big Losers': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Lost THIS Chance Because of Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK at the wrong time. Otherwise, they would also get to experience the image boost experience that the other royals experienced during the lockdown.

At least this is what the commenters believe.

When the coronavirus pandemic compelled the UK to impose a lockdown, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have already left and started their new lives in LA.

Of course, the US imposed the same measures, which pushed the two to halt all their plans and instead focus on staying safe while helping the most vulnerable through their volunteering work.

Critics believe that if they did not leave the UK, their volunteering efforts would have boosted their public image. According to the author Phil Dampier, Megxit made Meghan and Harry miss out on one of the biggest opportunities to see their public image improved when they chose to leave the UK. '

The author of "Prince Philip: Wise Words and Golden Gaffes," claimed that the lockdown certainly improved the image of all royals, except for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As such, the author described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "big losers." Since they are in the US while the rest of the royals are stepping up to alleviate in any way they can the present hardships of those in the UK, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now possibly perceived as "irrelevant."

Even if they have a massive role to play in the US or even in the rest of the world, people in the UK simply no longer care. They just "shrug their shoulders" when they come to the topic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They look "somewhat isolated" in the US, the author claimed.

"They're just not really interested whereas all the other royals have gone up in popularity and have also played their roles very well," the author explained.

Even Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip stepped up, when the UK in general expect them to just quarantine themselves so that they remain safe. Prince Philip who already left his royal post several years past, even provided a positive video image.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are also more visible. On the other hand, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remained largely quiet throughout the lockdown. Some pictures did emerge of them engaged in some voluntary work, but these are really few.

What was quite loud on the part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are the negative reports about them.

Recently though, Meghan Markle reemerged into the public sphere as she provided a speech to the 2020 graduating class of the school where she was once a student too - Immaculate Heart High School, located in LA. She said she doesn't really know what to say about the George Floyd tragedy and realized that saying nothing is probably the best thing, She told the young graduates that she is sorry that the world is still not a place where they all deserve to live in, which is one where violence and tragedies such as this only exist as part of a history lesson.

Contrary to what Dampier is saying, Meghan Markle did not lose out. Instead, it's the palace's loss. According to Royal commentator, Richard FitzWilliams, Meghan Markle's speech is just perfect. For him, the palace lost someone great as a royal team member.

