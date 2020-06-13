Royal Mistake: Meghan Markle Made UGLY First Impression To Royal Family

As the saying goes, first impression lasts. This couldn't be more true for Meghan Markle.

In an interview with The Daily Star, author Lady Colin Campbell made a stunning revelation about the possible real cause of Meghan's rift with the royal family. Apparently, it all started just four days after she married Prince Harry in 2018.

According to Lady Campbell, in a garden party to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday and charity work, Meghan did a surprising move that "astonished" the whole royal family and everyone in attendance. Of course, the move didn't sit well with Queen Elizabeth II and members of the royal family, as Lady C noted they were all "gobsmacked."

While the renowned author didn't specify what Meghan did, she noted that it didn't "bode well" with the royal famly.

"I can't repeat it exactly, it's in the book, but what I can say is, something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace...we were all absolutely gobsmacked and astonished, we all thought this doesn't bode well," Lady Campbell explained.

The 70-year-old Jamaican-born British writer will be revealing the full details of the story in her upcoming book "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story" that is expected to be released on July 28, 2020. Sure enough, the book is expected to contain explosive revelations about the reason (or reasons) behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family.

"I knew the tremendous amount of hope the Royal Family invested in Meghan being a success," Campbell furtheredinThe Dail Star interview. "Hundreds of millions of people of color were rooting for Meghan, I was rooting for Meghan, being a Jamaican, I was emotionally invested in Meghan's success. Virtually everybody I know, including my Royal friends, the wider aristocracy, wanted Meghan to be a success. But it quickly became apparent the ride may not be as smooth as everybody had hoped it would be, and it would not be as quite as positive as everybody had hoped it would be."

Prince Harry and wife Meghan, together with their 1-year-old son Archie, announced last January their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. It initially caused chaos and confusion in The Firm, especially since the Queen and other senior members of the monarchy wasn't made aware of their decision before the announcement.

However, the Sussex couple was already firm with their decision, and the Queen was left with no choice but to grant their wish. The royal family did strip them of their HRH titles though and stopped them from using the "Sussex Royal" brand as they venture out to a new life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down from their duties last March before moving to Canada in April. A few weeks later though, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the family of three decided to relocate to Los Angeles to be near Meghan Markles mom.

A lot has been said about the royal feud, especially between Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Just recently, it was revealed that Meghan and Kate actually fought during the former's wedding just because they were arguing whether to allow the bridesmaids wear tights or not.

Hopefully, Lady C's book will give more details about Prince Harry and Meghan's life after their wedding.

