GROSS! Kim Kardashian Touches Her Private Part For Real While Filming [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian always does "something crazy" every time they film their now-18-season-old family reality TV series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

As the powerful TV personality she is, she can surely create headlines in just a snap. This time, she became viral again, but it was because she got a little personal with her private part.

In a clip from KUWTK, the KKW Beauty Mogul was caught holding her psoriasis machine as she relaxed on the couch. However, she did not mind having her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian around, as she inserted the machine inside her pants while the cameras were still rolling.

"Literally have psoriasis just on my groin in one spot. I'm not even joking," Kim said. "Sorry, I'm not trying to be gross, but I know exactly where it is. I have to put this on it."

The machine is said to have the capacity to concentrate the ultraviolet light to break the DNA of T-Cells that possibly cause the disease.

Sure enough, Khloe and Kourtney raised their eyebrows in confusion as soon as Kim put the device inside her pants.

"What? What is that?" the 35-year-old Khloe exclaimed, to which Kim responded, "It's a psoriasis machine."

What surprised the viewers even more was when Kim finally pulled out the device and immediately put it on her face without sanitizing it first.

The clip, which was reposted on Instagram, instantly gained over a million views in just three days. Fans also left various comments about Kim and her psoriasis machine, with some even branding the whole thing as "gross."

One fan wrote, "Did she put it on her face after that!?????? Wtf."

"As long as she is always in front of a camera and she have to use her psoriasis machine..." another one commented.

Kim's Psoriasis Journey

In the same episode, the 39-year-old businesswoman revealed that her worsening condition made her cancel a photoshoot.

Previously, she revealed that she tried and endured drinking celery juice to fight the spread of the disease.

"The disease is something I have learned to live with, but there are still times when I can feel insecure about it - especially on red carpets or at a photoshoot," Kim once wrote.

Kim also wrote an article for Poosh wherein she narrated her journey with psoriasis. According to Kim, she has been suffering from the autoimmune conditions psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis since she was 25.

She reportedly caught a common cold at that time, which triggered the condition even more. It first appeared on her stomach and legs, but the cortisone that her dermatologist neighbor gave her helped treat it right away.

Five years later, however, it came back.

"At the time, I wasn't sure it was psoriasis. I was living in New York-I will never forget it since it was our DASH store opening in November. I was wearing this glitzy sequin dress from our store to the opening, and I came home afterward and was itching," she recalled, thinking that the material caused the itchiness.

She then revealed that Kris Jenner was the first one to confirm that she has psoriasis during Mason's first birthday.

