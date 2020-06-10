Kylie Jenner Canceled: Beauty Mogul Slammed For Putting Daughter In Danger!

Kylie Jenner suffered from another public backlash after she put Stormi's life in danger just to have a breath of fresh air.

The stay-at-home order across the United States has not been lifted yet since the coronavirus pandemic is not getting better. However, Kylie did not let the lockdown period stop her from partying with her friends.

On June 7, the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics owner went to David Arquette's nightclub Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles together with Kai Khadra to party the night away.

According to Daily Mail, the hotspot was opened up just for them. Previously, the club has been closed down due to COVID-19, but it opened exclusively to accomodate the reality star and her friends.

Of course, not everyone was happy with Kylie's night out, so much so that she received countless comments from netizens who called her "hypocrite" and "thoughtless" for ignoring the social distancing guidelines.

One user wrote, "Have we learned nothing about this lockdown? These people are completely irrelevant to society."

Some even called the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star a hypocrite for going out after she urged her followers to follow quarantine rules seriously to control and stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, people also called her out for putting the life of her daughter, Stormi, in danger, especially since the Black Lives Matter protests are still ongoing.

"WOW!! Thoughtless @KylieJenner disregarded social distancing for NIGHT CLUB instead of protesting for BLACKLIVESMATTER where she should be after all her child STORMI is black & COVID-19 still exists," one Twitter user wrote.

Kylie shares her 2-year-old daughter with Travis Scott. For what it's worth, she recently opened up her fears for Stormi in a lengthy Instagram post discussing racism in the U.S. and the death of George Floyd.

No Rules For Kylie Jenner

Although she has been quarantining with Travis and Stormi in her Holmby Hills home, Kylie has previously broken the social distancing rules last April.

That month, she invited her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou to her mansion, as seen in a series of videos of her and Karanikolaou laying out by the pool and making TikToks together on her Instagram story.

Since the number of cases was at its peak at that time, fans took to social media to criticize her for not following her own advice in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"Why is nobody talking about Kylie Jenner ignoring stay at home orders and social distancing to go visit her friend?" one netizen said. "Meanwhile she's telling people on social media they need to stay home. It's just another example of how rich people think they're above the rules."

She also broke the rules when she did the makeup of her sister, Kim Kardashian, for her virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"I'm in my mom's glam room. Kylie did my makeup and my hair. I don't have anyone to do it, and I'm not that good so she like did all my makeup," Kim revealed to Fallon.

