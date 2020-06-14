Angelina Jolie Scandal: Brad Pitt, Director Shocked By THESE Remarks on Movie Set

Fifteen years ago, the controversial film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" hit the theaters, starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Their chemistry in the film was the talk of everybody's mouths at that time because it was the time when Brad filed for divorce from his former wife, Jennifer Aniston, whom he left for Jolie.

The "Friends" actress and the "Ad Astra" star separated just before the film was released.

With different controversies surrounding the film, director of the movie Doug Liman had some things to say about the steamy sex scene of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and have also talked about the mood in the production set.

Speaking toEntertainment Weeklyin 2005, he revealed that there were a couple of times he and Brad were left shocked by the "Maleficent" actress' controversial comments on set.

Those who are not family with the movie, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is about a couple who are struggling with their marriage and ended up going to a counselor.

Then, they found out that they're both secret assassins and were ordered to kill each other by their respective agencies.

The movie had a lot of sex scenes, romance, and a lot of action. But one person had the most exciting of it all.

Doug explained that it was awkward for him to direct the duo's steamy scenes since he came from an uptight family.

But when he was asked how Brad and Angelina was, he had this to say, "They were pretty comfortable with it. I think Brad and I were more uncomfortable because she's such a force to be reckoned with."

He recalled, "Occasionally, she'd make a comment, and both of us would be like, 'Whoa!'"

Citing an instance, Dough shared that Angelina Jolie went onto use the term "shocking sexually." In short, the "Salt" actress had an "unfiltered" mouth.

There was nothing at all that would make Angelina feel embarrassed, as per Doug.

The Director's Worry

Doug Liman revealed in the Entertainment Weekly interview that he was scared of how Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's chemistry may upset Jennifer Aniston's fans.

"I'm honestly worried about the Jennifer Aniston fans out there. I don't want to lose that little niche of an audience of people who are huge Jennifer Aniston fans who are going to hate Angelina Jolie if the scene is too sexy."

Raunchy Behind-the-Scenes with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

A former bodyguard of Angelina Jolie revealed that he used to help pass naughty notes between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

According to him, the two co-stars were "constantly laughing and flirting with each other and acting like two school kids who had the hots for each other."

He even caught them in each other's trailers making out. At that time, Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Being dubbed as the temptress on set by insiders, Angelina Jolie reportedly removed her underwear while engaged in a love scene with Brad.

A source revealed to Us Weekly, "In the end, she shunned the suit and climbed in bed with him naked! It's the biggest thing we all remember from that film."

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Fury: Actress Once Slammed Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt For 'Inappropriately' Flaunting Romance

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles